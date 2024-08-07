Bilfinger awarded £20M+ integrated maintenance contract to enhance efficiency and reliability for life science client in Scotland

Industrial services provider Bilfinger has secured a significant integrated maintenance contract exceeding £20 million with a life science client in Scotland.

The 3-year contract with an option for extension aims to improve plant and maintenance operations and efficiency, marking the continuation of a long-standing global relationship with the client.

The executing business unit maintenance, modifications and operations UK will form a business partnership with the client to provide a single integrated solution for maintenance and turnarounds (TAR), including mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, access, insulation and painting services on site at the facility.

By applying Bilfinger’s standardised best practice methodologies like the Bilfinger Maintenance Solution (BMS) or Bilfinger Turnaround Solution (BTS), the company can deliver sustained value through enhanced operational efficiency and plant reliability while reducing cost and downtime. These solutions streamline processes, optimise resource allocation, and ensure continuous improvement in maintenance execution.

Back in November 2023, Bilfinger mobilised a transition management team to help maintain business continuity and safety performance, and to ensure that Bilfinger was ready to take over the services on February 5. The preparations included the procurement and construction of an integrated welfare facility, and the coordination of a Stakeholder Engagement Workshop to ensure full alignment of both organisations on the ambitions of the business partnership.

At the Contract Launch Day at the beginning of February, Bilfinger successfully transitioned circa 100 personnel from three different companies into a newly formed Integrated Maintenance and Improvement Plant Delivery Team. Once in full flow, around 120 Bilfinger employees will be on site every day to ensure efficient and comprehensive maintenance and development of the assets.

One of the immediate challenges of the new partnership was helping the client with the planning and execution of a major TAR in April 2024, where a further 100 Bilfinger personnel was mobilised for inspection and maintenance works during the full plant shutdown, ensuring minimal disruption and optimised performance.

Sandy Bonner, president engineering and maintenance UK at Bilfinger said: “Our ambition to be the number one partner in efficiency and sustainability, together with our long-standing investment in the development of local personnel, positions us perfectly to support the client to maintain and improve operations, while minimising environmental impact. By combining the expertise of our workforces into a single integrated delivery team, streamlining operations, and leveraging best practices, this partnership aims to drive sustained value for all stakeholders.”

Bilfinger provides all services for its customers throughout the entire life cycle of industrial plants as a solution partner, thus ensuring improved plant efficiency and sustainability. Through standardised solutions such as BMS or BTS, Bilfinger ensures consistent, reliable, high-quality and cost-effective services across all regions and industries.