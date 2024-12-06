Highland clean power takes prize at Scottish Green Energy Awards

A Highland clean power scheme for rural homes has taken the top prize at the annual Scottish Green Energy Awards.

The Highland Council cut fuel poverty in 250 remote households through its energy efficient Scotland area-based scheme, a £7 million project that installed 179 solar PV systems and 101 air source heat pumps, alongside battery storage.

A total of 14 award winners were recognised for exceptional services to the renewable energy sector at the award ceremony in Edinburgh, organised by industry body Scottish Renewables.

More than 1,660 guests attended the event, which recognises outstanding work in Scotland’s £10 billion renewable energy industry, which supports more than 42,000 jobs.

The 14 winners were selected by a panel of judges from a shortlist of 50 finalists.

In addition to the Highland Council’s outstanding project award, the winners include:

Best community project award , sponsored by ScottishPower Renewables: Abbey St Bathans Village Hall

Best engagement award , sponsored by SmartestEnergy: Statkraft – Loch na Cathrach pumped storage hydro (PSH) scheme.

Best innovation award : New technology products , sponsored by Red Rock Renewables: Think Hire, Solartainer Versatile

Best innovation award: Software and services , sponsored by SLR: Energy Mutual

Carbon reduction award , sponsored by Statkraft: Montrose Port Authority

Champion of renewables award , sponsored by Fred. Olsen Renewables: 360 Safety and Training

Contribution to skills award , sponsored by SSE Renewables: Aurora Energy Services

Outstanding contribution award , sponsored by BlueFloat Energy | Nadara Partnership: Jonathan Cole

Outstanding project award , sponsored by SSEN Transmission: Highland Council – energy efficient Scotland: area based scheme

Outstanding service award , sponsored by Corio Generation: Royal HaskoningDHV

Industry challenger award , sponsored by Natural Power: Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council (SOWIC) – Strategic Investment Model (SIM)

Sustainable development award , sponsored by Hitachi Energy: ScottishPower Renewables – collaboration for environment mitigation and nature inclusive design (CEMNID)

Young and inspiring award , sponsored by ESB: Chris Del Valle, ORE Catapult

Judges award, sponsored by Ocean Winds: Isla Robb

Chief executive of Scottish Renewables Claire Mack said: “The Scottish Green Energy Awards provide the perfect opportunity to celebrate another remarkable year for Scotland’s renewable energy sector.

“For more than 20 years the awards have honoured the exceptional individuals propelling our industry forward, reinforcing Scotland’s position as a global leader in clean energy. This year the outstanding calibre of all nominees further highlights the immense talent and dedication within our sector.

“I continue to be deeply inspired by the innovation, creativity, and unwavering commitment of those driving our industry. Selecting just 14 winners from such a talented pool of nominees was not easy. Each category was fiercely competitive, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone shortlisted, as well as to those who took home awards this year.”