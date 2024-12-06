Highland clean power takes prize at Scottish Green Energy Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland clean power takes prize at Scottish Green Energy Awards

By Michael Behr
06/12/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by Scottish RenewablesScottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack.
Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack.

A Highland clean power scheme for rural homes has taken the top prize at the annual Scottish Green Energy Awards.

The Highland Council cut fuel poverty in 250 remote households through its energy efficient Scotland area-based scheme, a £7 million project that installed 179 solar PV systems and 101 air source heat pumps, alongside battery storage.

A total of 14 award winners were recognised for exceptional services to the renewable energy sector at the award ceremony in Edinburgh, organised by industry body Scottish Renewables.

More than 1,660 guests attended the event, which recognises outstanding work in Scotland’s £10 billion renewable energy industry, which supports more than 42,000 jobs.

The 14 winners were selected by a panel of judges from a shortlist of 50 finalists.

In addition to the Highland Council’s outstanding project award, the winners include:

  • Best community project award, sponsored by ScottishPower Renewables: Abbey St Bathans Village Hall
  • Best engagement award, sponsored by SmartestEnergy: Statkraft – Loch na Cathrach pumped storage hydro (PSH) scheme.
  • Best innovation award: New technology products, sponsored by Red Rock Renewables: Think Hire, Solartainer Versatile
  • Best innovation award: Software and services, sponsored by SLR: Energy Mutual
  • Carbon reduction award, sponsored by Statkraft: Montrose Port Authority
  • Champion of renewables award, sponsored by Fred. Olsen Renewables: 360 Safety and Training
  • Contribution to skills award, sponsored by SSE Renewables: Aurora Energy Services
  • Outstanding contribution award, sponsored by BlueFloat Energy | Nadara Partnership: Jonathan Cole
  • Outstanding project award, sponsored by SSEN Transmission: Highland Council – energy efficient Scotland: area based scheme
  • Outstanding service award, sponsored by Corio Generation: Royal HaskoningDHV
  • Industry challenger award, sponsored by Natural Power: Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council (SOWIC) – Strategic Investment Model (SIM)
  • Sustainable development award, sponsored by Hitachi Energy: ScottishPower Renewables – collaboration for environment mitigation and nature inclusive design (CEMNID)
  • Young and inspiring award, sponsored by ESB: Chris Del Valle, ORE Catapult
  • Judges award, sponsored by Ocean Winds: Isla Robb

Chief executive of Scottish Renewables Claire Mack said: “The Scottish Green Energy Awards provide the perfect opportunity to celebrate another remarkable year for Scotland’s renewable energy sector.

“For more than 20 years the awards have honoured the exceptional individuals propelling our industry forward, reinforcing Scotland’s position as a global leader in clean energy. This year the outstanding calibre of all nominees further highlights the immense talent and dedication within our sector.

“I continue to be deeply inspired by the innovation, creativity, and unwavering commitment of those driving our industry. Selecting just 14 winners from such a talented pool of nominees was not easy. Each category was fiercely competitive, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone shortlisted, as well as to those who took home awards this year.”

