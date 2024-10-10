Ithaca Energy receives credit rating boost following Eni tie-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finance

Ithaca Energy receives credit rating boost following Eni tie-up

By Michael Behr
10/10/2024, 7:38 am
© Supplied by Ithaca EnergyIthaca energy eni
Ithaca at London Stock Exchange for IPO.

The three major credit rating agencies have upgraded Ithaca Energy’s (LON: ITH) credit rating following the completion of Ithaca’s business combination with Italian energy company Eni earlier this month.

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Ithaca Energy’s credit rating to BB- from B Flat and improved the issue credit rating on Ithaca Energy’s proposed 2029 senior Notes to BB-/RR4 from B+/RR3.

S&P Global Ratings initiated coverage with a credit rating of BB- and assigned an issue credit rating of BB-/RR4 to the proposed 2029 Senior Notes.

In addition, Moody’s Ratings has upgraded Ithaca Energy’s corporate rating to Ba3 from B1 and concurrently, upgraded the proposed 2029 Senior Notes to B1 from B3.

All ratings have been assigned stable outlooks.

Chief financial officer of Ithaca Energy Iain Lewis said: “In line with previous expectations shared by the group, we were delighted to receive ratings upgrades yesterday following the successful conclusion of our Business Combination with Eni UK.”

Ithaca Energy’s business combination Eni saw it take over the vast majority of the company’s UK upstream oil and gas assets, excluding those located in the East Irish Sea assets and Eni’s CCUS activities.

The combination was funded by issuing additional shares to Eni UK so that it controlled 38.7% of the new company, with Ithaca controlling the remaining share of the combined group.

The combination brought changes to the board, including the formal appointment of Luciano Vasques as CEO along with two new non-executive directors to its board of directors.

The combined group was previously expected to have a market capitalisation of around £2 billion.

The combined Ithaca Energy and Eni will have daily production of 100,000 – 110,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with ambitions of 150,000 per day by the early 2030s.

This makes it the second-largest independent operator in the North Sea based on 2024 production levels.

