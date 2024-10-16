Woodside to delist from London Stock Exchange

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finance

Woodside to delist from London Stock Exchange

By Ryan Duff
16/10/2024, 7:51 am Updated: 16/10/2024, 8:23 am
© Shutterstock / viewimageWoodside
Woodside

Australian oil and gas firm Woodside (LON: WDS) is set to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) following a review of its “current listing structure”.

The firm wrote in a stockmarket update: “Trading volumes of Woodside shares on the LSE are low and delisting from the LSE will reduce Woodside’s administration costs.”

As a result of this, Woodside has applied to the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the LSE to cancel the administration of its shares.

The last day of trading for Woodside shares in London will be on 19 November with the firm delisting the following day.

It explained that “Woodside shares represented by depositary interests” make up around 1% of the firm’s issued share capital.

The business will continue to be traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and its American Depositary Receipts (ADR) program on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The firm says that these will not be effected by it delisting from the LSE.

Panmure Liberum director and oil and gas research analyst Ashley Kelty commented: “This is no surprise given the small amount of stock held in the UK with investors appearing to be unimpressed with mgmt., and different reporting style –being different from BP and Shell was always going to result in a lower rating.”

