Proserv gears up for 600-mile cycling challenge to raise £100,000 for charity

Aberdeen-headquartered controls technology company Proserv will begin a six-day charity cycle ride from Aberdeen to Great Yarmouth, 600 Miles for Minds, on 7 June.

27 cyclists, comprising Proserv teammates and several colleagues from Glasgow based technology partner, Synaptec, will set off at 8AM from the company’s head office in Westhill, Aberdeen headed for Perth, the destination for day one.

Two bagpipers, both part of Proserv’s Westhill team, will give the group a rousing send-off.

The riders will then move on to Berwick-upon-Tweed, via Edinburgh, on Saturday 8 June before heading for Sunderland, Goole, Boston and finally Proserv’s site in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, 12 June where they will cross the finish line arch.

The group will average 100 miles per leg and will be in the saddle for more than ten hours a day.

Cyclists are flying in from around the globe, including one from the Middle East and three from Trondheim in Norway. Proserv’s CEO, Davis Larssen, is also taking part.

The challenge aims to raise awareness and much-needed funds for two leading mental health charities – Mental Health UK and SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health).

Proserv and Synaptec have an ambitious fundraising target of £100,000 over the next 12 months, with 600 Miles for Minds very much the central showpiece. But further potential challenges and events are in the pipeline for later in the year.

In addition to providing financial support for these two important charities, Proserv wants to spread awareness of how vital it is to reach out and talk about our mental health. This can help us maintain positive mental health and support our wellbeing.

The response from both the public and industry has been extremely positive with multiple businesses coming forward to pledge funds and their backing.

The main official supporters and donors comprise Viper Innovations, TEXO, KR Group (Scotland), Hutcheon Mearns, DSV – Global Transport and Logistics, Piper Sandler, Moughton Engineering, MSCM Limited, Tool Tec, Gilson Gray, Alvarez & Marsal, Blackwood Partners, Claxton, Peterson, Bluewater and Stitch Creative Agency.

Donations are already above £60,000 before a single mile has been cycled.

Davis Larssen observed: “The generosity we have received from individuals making personal contributions or businesses stepping up as supporters and pledging significant sums, has been so motivational to us. Each and every donation is greatly appreciated, no matter its size, and every pound raised will aid the work of these two tremendous charities.”

The cycling is not confined to the 27 riders out on the road. Proserv has also set up a virtual bike challenge across 11 of its global sites, with a joint group target to cycle 9,464 miles in just five days – the exact distance between its bases in Houston and Chennai.

The virtual challenge kicks off on Monday, 3 June and lasts all week.

Simon Harvey, vice-president, QHSE, said: “The virtual bike challenge is a great way to enable so many more people, right around our global business, to be involved in, and connected to, this event for such a worthwhile cause and it also generates some healthy competition between sites. I am part of the group out on the road down to Great Yarmouth, and while that is undoubtedly a physical effort, virtually cycling such a distance in only five days is going to require some serious time in the saddle from a lot of people in our team.”

Simon Harvey, Davis Larssen and the other cyclists who are part of the 600 Miles for Minds six-day event have been clocking up the training rides for the past few months.

Bradley Savoldelli, the Proserv team member who first came up with the idea behind 600 Miles for Minds, commented: “The event is almost upon us and we have done our best to get ready for the test ahead. It is both exciting and a little daunting, but we will work together to get across this distance.

“The most important thing is that we arrive together safely in Great Yarmouth, and we can shine a light on an issue affecting so many people in different ways. If we can encourage those people to seek help and support, and to do that before issues get on top of them, then we have achieved so much of our goal already.”

To donate to Proserv’s fundraising campaign, please click here.