Step Change survey finds ‘Sharing’ is still an industry safety pain point

Step Change in Safety has unveiled the findings of its Process Safety Workforce Survey which found greater collaboration is still needed across the industry.

The results will be collated from 1,949 respondents from 90 organisations and assess the opinions of the group’s members on its eight Principles of Process Safety Leadership.

In addition to responses to the questions Step Change in Safety sent out to its members, the group received 3500 comments.

Craig Wiggins, chief executive of Step Change in Safety said: “There is more work to be done around Sharing across the industry, which was once again a low score and a persistent theme in the comments.

“Although Engagement scored more positively than amongst leaders, there is still work to do around involving front-line employees.”

The survey was carried out in partnership with Empirisys and examined the group’s Principles of Process Safety Leadership.

This followed on from the organisation’s 2023 Process Safety Leadership Survey.

The 2023 results showed a high level of engagement, indicating a confident and reflective industry. It also showed that competency was high across the sector, however, sharing was yet again a practice that firms needed to work on.

There were also “many positives” that came for the group’s questioning this year, the Step Change in Safety boss shared.

Mr Wiggins commented: “The key takeaways from the 2024 workforce survey are that there were many positives around culture – which was a consistent strong point in the theme questions and the comments, and also a high point for leadership.

“Clarity and Competence also performed well, particularly related to training and incident reporting which is encouraging.”

Members of Step Change in Safety will be receiving a report on the survey’s findings “but individual member data will remain anonymous within the industry-wide report,” Mr Wiggins added.

Offshore Safety Awards 2024

The Step Change boss was speaking at the Offshore Safety Awards 2024 at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom.

The annual awards ceremony, jointly organised by OEUK and Step Change in Safety and sponsored by Harbour Energy, looks to champion firms and individuals that strive to improve safety across offshore energy operations.

The returning Offshore Safety Awards will celebrate Maritime Safety, the Safety Representative of the Year, a Sharing and Learning award, and a prize for Workforce Engagement.

Additionally, this year saw two new categories added, the Award for Major Hazard Awareness and the Award for Wellbeing and Workforce Environment.

© Supplied by OEUK

The winners of these awards were:

Award for Maritime Safety , Sponsored by Marine Safety Forum – Paul Davison, Anasuria Operating Company Limited

, Sponsored by Marine Safety Forum – Paul Davison, Anasuria Operating Company Limited Award for Safety Representative of the year , Sponsored by OPITO – Kevin Clark, Serica Energy plc

, Sponsored by OPITO – Kevin Clark, Serica Energy plc Award for Wellbeing and Workforce Environment , Sponsored by SLB – David Leiper, Harbour Energy

, Sponsored by SLB – David Leiper, Harbour Energy Award for Workforce Engagement , Sponsored by Apache – Broken Rules Campaign Team, TotalEnergies

, Sponsored by Apache – Broken Rules Campaign Team, TotalEnergies Award for Major Hazard Awareness , Sponsored by CNOOC International, Frank French, Blair Field Services Ltd

, Sponsored by CNOOC International, Frank French, Blair Field Services Ltd Award for Sharing and Learning, Sponsored by Spirit Energy – Callum Chesshire, Anasuria Operating Company Limited

Mark Wilson, OEUK’s health, safety, environment and operations director, commented: “On behalf of the industry, I extend heartfelt congratulations to the winners of this year’s Offshore Safety Awards.

“Your unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in safety practices sets a benchmark for the industry. Your dedication ensures not only the protection of our environment but also the wellbeing of every individual in our offshore operations.

“Thank you for leading the way and inspiring us all to strive for the highest standards of safety. The UK Continental Shelf is one of the safest basins in the world to do business, and I’d like to say well done to all who play an important part in helping us maintain this level of performance.”