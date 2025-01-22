Investing with a purpose: growth with social impact

Businesses are increasingly expected to do more than generate profit, and for Balmoral Group this expectation is a guiding principle. With a rich history of over 40 years, Balmoral is not just building successful businesses – it’s building a legacy of sustainable growth and social impact.

The group’s unique model of investment, coupled with its commitment to giving back through the Milne Family Foundation and its support for Friends of ANCHOR, offers what the group believes is a blueprint for the future of strategic investment.

From strategy to impact

© Supplied by Balmoral Group

At its heart, Balmoral’s success lies in its ability to identify and transform businesses with strong fundamentals and untapped growth potential. Whether it’s enabling Blaze Manufacturing to diversify and triple its turnover, internationalising the Tanks business or spearheading innovative growth in renewables through the Comtec business, Balmoral excels. A prime example is Blaze Manufacturing, which, under Balmoral’s guidance, successfully diversified its operations and tripled its turnover. Similarly, building on decades of expertise in oil and gas, Comtec is seamlessly pivoting to capitalise on the booming renewables market. Set just two years ago, Comtec has already exceeded its ambitious £40 million renewables revenue target.

Innovation and diversification are the cornerstones of Balmoral Group. Across its businesses, it is constantly advancing to address the challenges and opportunities of the future.

Unlike traditional private equity firms driven by short-term returns, Balmoral operates with patient capital – investing off its own balance sheet. This approach grants the group unparalleled flexibility to support businesses through challenges and deliver growth strategies tailored to their unique needs.

For companies like Blaze, this has meant more than just financial backing. Balmoral’s active partnership ethos involves working closely with management teams, leveraging a network of experts and fostering diversification. The result? A sustainable growth trajectory that not only benefits the businesses but also aligns with Balmoral’s overarching mission of betterment – whether societal or in business.

Kevin Binnie, Corporate Director at Balmoral Group, commented: “We believe in partnerships, not just transactions. Whether we’re investing in our own businesses or co-investing with others, our focus is on working alongside management teams to build long-term value. We don’t invest for a quick exit; we invest for the journey. Our focus is on nurturing businesses, helping them overcome challenges and ensuring growth happens at the right time for everyone involved.”

Building a legacy

What sets Balmoral apart is not just its business acumen but its dedication to community impact. For Balmoral, it is more than corporate social responsibility; it’s a core value ingrained in the group’s DNA. The Milne Family Foundation, funded by the profits from Balmoral Group’s investments, is a charitable trust dedicated to strengthening communities, relieving human suffering and promoting spiritual wellbeing through local, national and global projects.

The foundation supports over 60 causes from cancer care to international humanitarian initiatives, and consistently donates over £2 million annually. Locally, Balmoral Group covers the operational costs of Friends of ANCHOR, and has done since 1997, ensuring that every penny donated to the charity directly benefits cancer and haematology care in the North-east of Scotland.

Beyond donations, a key defining feature of Balmoral’s philosophy is its tangible, hands-on approach to its community contributions. Balmoral’s executives, including Kevin Binnie, regularly witness the outcomes of their investments, visiting international projects, ensuring their efforts translate into community transformation.

Binnie describes the experience of seeing projects supported by the foundation firsthand: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see how the success of our group businesses directly translates into meaningful change – whether that’s lifting people out of poverty, supporting lifesaving cancer care or enabling a sustainable energy transition. It’s this tangible impact that drives our mission forward.”

What’s next for Balmoral Group?

Balmoral Group is looking to invest in excess of £50 million over the next few years.

From co-investment opportunities that open doors to high-growth sectors to the continued evolution of its diversified portfolio, the group’s strategy is clear: to invest where it can add the most value – whether through innovation, growth or societal impact.

“At its core, Balmoral Group is about more than business,” added Binnie. “It’s about making a difference. That’s why I’m proud to say that our investments are purpose-led, designed to support not only the success of our group companies but also the communities that benefit from The Milne Family Foundation and Friends of ANCHOR.”

Balmoral offers more than capital. It offers a legacy of purpose-driven investment, a proven track record in innovation and a commitment to creating a lasting impact that goes far beyond the balance sheet.