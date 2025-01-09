Work with the energy supply chain or risk driving it away

While the new year is intended to represent the opportunity for new beginnings, there is unfortunately no shaking the clouds over our domestic supply chain.

There is symbolic relevance for the north-east of Scotland in GB Energy being headquartered in Aberdeen, but for the companies which make up tens of thousands of jobs in the region, the lack of economic certainty is dangling like the proverbial guillotine.

At the top of the food chain, the oil and gas operators are hindered by the government’s Energy Profits Levy and the trickledown effect it has on the companies that are the lifeblood of the region’s economy could prove existential. Robert Gordon University estimate that up to 95,000 jobs are at stake across the country as we transition from fossil fuels to renewables.

Let’s forget this tagline of Aberdeen as the UK’s oil and gas capital – it is the city leading the nation’s green revolution and is embracing change. But it is being badly let down by those in power.

The government’s rhetoric touts commitments to net-zero emissions and a just transition for energy communities but, in practice, it has failed to deliver targeted support to facilitate this shift.

Then there’s the National Insurance hike and you don’t need to go far before you’re talking to peers who recognise that employing someone abroad rather than in the UK can be a far more cost-effective option.

Supply chain businesses in Aberdeen – and beyond, because let’s not forget the impending importance of Inverness and the Highlands – are uniquely vulnerable. They operate on razor-thin margins, serving as the backbone of both oil and gas projects and emerging renewable ventures. Uncertainty in policy has deterred investment in new oil and gas licences, while failing to provide an equivalent surge in renewables contracts. For these companies, this is not an abstract issue.

At Craig, we have offices in 10 different countries around the world but are proud that our HQ remains in Aberdeen. We were founded here and have operated out of the Granite City since 1998. We have emotional ties, and our roots are firmly embedded in the region.

But let’s be honest, not all companies are quite so fixed. Why would you headquarter your global operation in Aberdeen when you’re being met with nothing but opposition and difficulties? If companies are actively considering relocating, then what chance do we have of new ones deciding that Aberdeen is the place to set up base?

As 2025 begins, the UK government has a choice: to work with the north-east in building an energy future that balances economic resilience with environmental responsibility—or to continue down a path of neglect, risking irreparable damage to one of the nation’s most vital regions.

The clock is ticking, and the stakes could not be higher.

Steve McHardy is managing director of Craig International