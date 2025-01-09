Work with the energy supply chain or risk driving it away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work with the energy supply chain or risk driving it away

By Steve McHardy
09/01/2025, 7:49 am
Steve McHardy, managing director, Craig International

While the new year is intended to represent the opportunity for new beginnings, there is unfortunately no shaking the clouds over our domestic supply chain.

There is symbolic relevance for the north-east of Scotland in GB Energy being headquartered in Aberdeen, but for the companies which make up tens of thousands of jobs in the region, the lack of economic certainty is dangling like the proverbial guillotine.

At the top of the food chain, the oil and gas operators are hindered by the government’s Energy Profits Levy and the trickledown effect it has on the companies that are the lifeblood of the region’s economy could prove existential. Robert Gordon University estimate that up to 95,000 jobs are at stake across the country as we transition from fossil fuels to renewables.

Craig House, Craig International’s global head-quarters in Aberdeen.

Let’s forget this tagline of Aberdeen as the UK’s oil and gas capital – it is the city leading the nation’s green revolution and is embracing change. But it is being badly let down by those in power.

The government’s rhetoric touts commitments to net-zero emissions and a just transition for energy communities but, in practice, it has failed to deliver targeted support to facilitate this shift.

Then there’s the National Insurance hike and you don’t need to go far before you’re talking to peers who recognise that employing someone abroad rather than in the UK can be a far more cost-effective option.

Supply chain businesses in Aberdeen – and beyond, because let’s not forget the impending importance of Inverness and the Highlands – are uniquely vulnerable. They operate on razor-thin margins, serving as the backbone of both oil and gas projects and emerging renewable ventures. Uncertainty in policy has deterred investment in new oil and gas licences, while failing to provide an equivalent surge in renewables contracts. For these companies, this is not an abstract issue.

Family-owned Craig International is a procurement specialist to the energy industry.

At Craig, we have offices in 10 different countries around the world but are proud that our HQ remains in Aberdeen. We were founded here and have operated out of the Granite City since 1998. We have emotional ties, and our roots are firmly embedded in the region.

But let’s be honest, not all companies are quite so fixed. Why would you headquarter your global operation in Aberdeen when you’re being met with nothing but opposition and difficulties? If companies are actively considering relocating, then what chance do we have of new ones deciding that Aberdeen is the place to set up base?

As 2025 begins, the UK government has a choice: to work with the north-east in building an energy future that balances economic resilience with environmental responsibility—or to continue down a path of neglect, risking irreparable damage to one of the nation’s most vital regions.

The clock is ticking, and the stakes could not be higher.

