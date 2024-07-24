Equinor second quarter profits dip but beat analyst forecast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Equinor second quarter profits dip but beat analyst forecast

By Michael Behr
24/07/2024, 7:48 am
The Equinor sign at its headquarters in Fornebu near Oslo, Norway. The company has released its second quarter results
The Equinor sign at its headquarters in Fornebu near Oslo, Norway.

Equinor’s (OSE:EQNR) profits for the second quarter fell 4% year on year but managed to beat analysts’ forecasts, according to its latest results.

The Norwegian oil major’s adjusted earnings before tax for April-June fell to $7.48 billion from $7.8b in the same period of 2023, while its earning post-tax were $2.15b.

The weaker performance was driven by lower gas prices, in part caused by warmer weather, with reduced demand and high storage levels helping bring prices down.

However, Equinor’s results beat its predicted earnings before tax result of $6.96b, according to 22 analysts the company polled.

The company kept its forecasted capital expenditure of $13b for this year.

Equinor’s second quarter oil and gas output remained strong, coming in at 2.05m barrels of oil equivalent per day. This is more than expectations of 2.03m boepd, and up from 1.99m boepd a year ago.

The strong output performance was helped by the production from its UK Buzzard field, along with new wells. This helped offset lower production from its US assets due to turnarounds offshore and planned curtailments onshore to capture higher value when demand is higher.

In its renewable energy division, Equinor revised its expected production growth for 2024 to 70% compared to 2023, down from its expected doubling.

This was due in part to pushing back full commercial operations of its 1.2GW Dogger Bank A offshore wind farm from late 2024 to the first half of 2025.

The project currently has 27 turbines either fully or partly installed.

In total, Equinor produced 655GWh from renewables in the second quarter, up 90% from the same quarter last year.

President and CEO of Equinor Anders Opedal said: “Our operational performance continued to be strong through the quarter and we delivered 3% production growth. This secured solid financial results. We maintain a competitive capital distribution, expecting to deliver a total of $14b to our shareholders in 2024.

“Field developments and high production contributes to energy security for Europe. To unlock further long-term value creation, we continue to optimise our portfolio. We also progressed our renewables projects and accessed three new licences for CO2 storage, to build a profitable business for a future low carbon energy system.”

