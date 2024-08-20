i3 Energy confirms £174.1million bid from Gran Tierra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets

i3 Energy confirms £174.1million bid from Gran Tierra

By Erikka Askeland
20/08/2024, 8:21 am
i3 Energy serenity
Majid Shafiq, chief executive of i3 Energy

Canada and North Sea-focused i3 Energy (AIM:i3E) has confirmed it has received a £174.1million bid from a Canadian rival.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSX:GTE) said the deal will “create an independent energy company of scale in the Americas” combining assets in Canada, Colombia and Ecuador.

Gran Tierra did not mention i3’s 75% stake in the Serenity field discovery in the Outer Moray Firth.

The bid marks a 49% premium over the closing price of 9.34p per i3 Energy Share on 16 August 2024.

Commenting on the acquisition, Gary Guidry, president and chief executive of Gran Tierra said the deal “marks a significant milestone in diversifying our portfolio while strengthening our asset base”.

He added: “By integrating these high-quality, operated assets, including low-decline production, large resources in place and a substantial land base, we are not only enhancing our asset base but also aligning with our long-term strategic vision.

“We are excited to welcome the talented Canadian team to our company, as their expertise and dedication will be invaluable in driving our continued success. This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to sustainable and profitable growth and delivering consistent value to our shareholders.”

Majid Shafiq, chief executive of i3, said: “We believe that the acquisition presents an exceptional opportunity for i3 Energy’s shareholders.

“The acquisition represents the culmination of a thorough process to realise the maximum value available for shareholders and offers significant upside potential; it expedites the realisation of fair value, with a cash premium and incremental upside through continued ownership in the combined group, without necessitating additional capital investment, time, or operational risk.

“This business combination will significantly enhance scale, thereby improving capacity to drive growth, production, and cash flows for the benefit of all shareholders and local stakeholders.”

I3 Energy, which has an office in Westhill, completed a farm-out of a 25% working interest in its Serenity field to Europa Oil and Gas (AIM:EOG) in 2022.

