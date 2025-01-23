Harbour Energy boss welcomes ‘transformational’ year and reduced North Sea investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets

Harbour Energy boss welcomes ‘transformational’ year and reduced North Sea investment

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
23/01/2025, 8:04 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
A worker climbs a crane ladder on the weather deck of the Armada gas condensate platform.
A worker climbs a crane ladder on the weather deck of the Armada gas condensate platform. Pic: Bloomberg.

The North Sea’s largest oil and gas producer Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) has highlighted the boost to revenues and production it has enjoyed since acquiring Wintershall DEA in a $11.2 billion (£9.1bn) deal.

In a trading and operations update for 2024, chief executive Linda Cook said the completion of the deal had delivered a “step change in our scale and geographic diversification”.

The deal was seen as a move to dilute the impact of what is has described as “adverse changes to the UK fiscal regime”.

It warned that the changes to UK taxes, led by the Labour Government who extended and increased the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) last year, would have an impact on pre- and post-tax income in 2024 through “material non-cash accounting charges”.

As a result, spending plans for 2025, expected to come in between $2.4-2.6bn, included “materially reduced capital investment in the UK” as it focuses on  developing the lower cost Wintershall Dea portfolio in areas including Norway and Argentina.

Cook said: “2024 was a transformational year with the completion of the Wintershall Dea transaction delivering a step change in our scale and geographic diversification, improving our margins, increasing our reserve life and expanding our resource base significantly.

“Looking to 2025, we will continue to prioritise safe and efficient operations as we complete the integration of our new business units, mature our significant 2C resource base and maintain disciplined capital allocation. With our high quality portfolio, financial strength and strong team, we are well-positioned for continued execution of our strategy.”

The firm said it plans to announce full year results on 6 March when it will also hold a capital markets day for investors.

In 2024, the firm welcomed the start of North Sea production at Talbot, part of the J-Area, as well as development wells on Greater Britannia and the Armada, Everest, Lomond and Erskine (AELE).

It noted that its cash flow in 2024 would be neutral, due to a “material negative working capital movement”. Operations were also affected by an unplanned outage at East Irish Sea in the last quarter of the year, affecting its Calder field.

The firm said it will report significantly higher revenue of c.$6.1bn this year, up from $3.7bn  driven by increased production.

It also expects

Increased EBITDAX (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, and exploration expense) of around $4.1bn, up from $2.7bn in the prior year

 

