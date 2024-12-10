Star Capital backs Aberdeen-based STR in multi-million pound deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets / Finance

Star Capital backs Aberdeen-based STR in multi-million pound deal

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
10/12/2024, 12:01 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by STRSteve Steele, ceo of Subsea Technology and Rentals (STR).
Steve Steele, ceo of Subsea Technology and Rentals (STR) which is now backed by Star Capital Partnership.

Private equity firm Star Capital has taken a majority stake in Aberdeen-based Subsea Technology and Rentals (STR) in a multi-million pound deal.

Star Capital Partnership, which manages around €1 billion (£830m) in equity funds, has taken a majority stake in STR. The deal is a secondary buyout, after US investor Baird Capital took control of business in 2022.

Steve Steele, who led the Baird transaction, will continue to lead STR as chief executive alongside chief financial officer, Stuart Bannerman. Uniti Bhalla, managing partner and Philipp Moy, principal of STAR will join the STR board.

STR said the investment, the size of which was undisclosed, will target “organic and acquisition-led growth”. The firm also plans to continue expansion, with a new base in Norway set to open early next year.

The company reported 40% growth in revenues to £34m in the year to the end of 2023  and turned a 2022 loss into £4.9m pre-tax profit, according to accounts filed at Companies House.

It said it made a “record” investment of  £13m in its rental equipment fleet last year.

Steele said: “Securing STAR as our new majority investor will unlock significant growth potential as we plan to enter new markets and further boost our disruptive technology offering.

“We have undergone a significant transformation over the last few years from an equipment rental business to be one of the most trusted international providers of subsea sensor technology and services across the offshore energy, infrastructure and marine markets, and we intend to go much further.

“This deal signals confidence in the long-term role we will play in offshore energy transformation. The investment enables us to further enhance our product and service offering, extend our geographic footprint and pursue complementary acquisitions. It creates opportunities for STR’s loyal clients, employees and suppliers around the world.”

He also welcomed the new board members, Bhalla and Moy. He said: “These high calibre additions will bring a wealth of experience as we seek to deliver our growth ambitions.”

STR operates technology and service facilities in Aberdeen, Great Yarmouth, Houston, Perth and Singapore.

Last year the firm invested £1m in a “centre of excellence” at its base in Norfolk where it has 22 dedicated design engineers  developing new products for launch in 2025.

The company has plans to further increase revenue through a focus on sustained research and development, displacing legacy subsea technologies with innovative challenger products.

The company has nearly doubled headcount in the last three years, with 110 people globally and expects to add a further 20 people in the coming year, with further growth to be delivered through strategic acquisitions.

Bhalla, managing partner of STAR, said: “We were attracted to STR due to its innovation and solutions-based approach, providing highly technical and mission critical sensor equipment into offshore markets, which are set to continue expanding through investment into energy transformation, including subsea power and communications.

“The characteristics of the business match our specialist rental and ‘assets as a service’ investment theme.”

