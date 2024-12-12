Canada’s Connaught sells out of UK gas field to bullish Reabold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets / Finance

Canada’s Connaught sells out of UK gas field to bullish Reabold

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
12/12/2024, 8:02 am Updated: 12/12/2024, 8:22 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by Reabold ResourcesSachin Oza, co-chief executive, Reabold Resources.
Sachin Oza, co-chief executive, Reabold Resources.

Reabold Resources (AIM:RBD) has bought out its partner in Rathlin Energy, the operator of an onshore gas development in East Yorkshire.

The AIM listed firm will pay out £700,000 to Calgary, Canada-based Connaught Oil and Gas for its 20.4% stake in Rathlin, which leads on the development of the West Newton licence.

The deal comes as similar onshore projects face planning difficulties in the face of a landmark court case over pollution caused by oil and gas production.

However, Reabold boss Sachin Oza was bullish about the field’s prospects following the UK Government retaining investment incentives in its recent budget.

He joined a number of oil and gas firms who have welcomed “certainty” offered by UK chancellor Rachel Reeves in October. She confirmed that the government would increase and extend the hated energy profits levy (EPL) on oil and gas production to a headline rate of 78% and remove the associated investment allowance, but would retain the 100% first-year capital allowance and a 66% decarbonisation allowance.

The firm said West Newton is the largest undeveloped onshore gas field in the UK, located near to infrastructure and a “gas hungry industrial base” at a time when demand for indigenous gas “has never been stronger”.

Once the deal completes, Reabold said it will hold 69.9% of the West Newton field and the PEDL 183 licence, through it’s 79.8% stake in Rathlin. It added it also has a 16.665% direct interest in PEDL 183.

Rathlin, which has a 67% stake in the licence, reported a net loss of £851,286.

Oza, Co-CEO of Reabold, said the firm was “thrilled to be further increasing our interest in Rathin”.

He added: “Furthermore, Reabold will also be increasing its exposure to the broader PEDL 183 licence area which, we believe, has significant running room beyond West Newton, and on highly attractive terms.

“The UK budget has provided much needed fiscal clarity and against this more stable backdrop, we are confident in our ability to progress the West Newton work programme and bring this important UK gas asset to the next stage of development and monetisation.

“As the energy transition in the UK moves forward, the economic, fiscal, energy security and environmental case for using indigenous gas has never been stronger.”

The company also added the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has approved a revised work programme on the license which means it must submit a new field development plan on or before 30 June 2027.

Its single well development plan is expected to cost around £12m and would benefit from “early cash generation”.

More follows

 

Recommended for you

Tags