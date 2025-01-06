UK battery storage industry ‘back on track’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets / Finance

UK battery storage industry ‘back on track’

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
06/01/2025, 8:52 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by Harmony EnergyThe pipeline of battery storage projects in the UK has grown by two-thirds in capacity over the past year, trade association RenewableUK has found.
Aerial shot of Tesla megapacks arriving at Little Raith BESS in Fife.

UK battery storage investor Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) has said the industry is “back on track” as trading conditions improved, particularly in December.

The UK’s largest fund specialising in battery energy storage systems (BESS) highlighted improvements in service by the UK government’s National Energy System Operator (NESO) as well as its renewed commitment to to the sector as part of clean power aims by 2030.

It also revealed that revenues exceeding £60,000 per MW of electricity its facilities provided in the second half of 2024 meant it would meet or even exceed revenue targets.

This comes after the fund said it had faced a “weak revenue environment” in the first part of the year. In April it reported a £110 million loss compared to a £217m profit the previous year and paused dividends.

Fund manager Ben Guest said the organisation was “working hard” on refinancing  and a plan to “re-instate dividend payments”.

In a further update, the fund said its 40MW BESS project at Shilton Lane, 11 miles from Glasgow, was  fully built and in the final stages of the NESO compliance process which expected to complete in February 2025.

Fund chair John Leggate welcomed “solid progress” in company’s performance, “as well as improvements in NESO’s control room, and commitment to further change, that should see BESS increasingly well utilised”.

He added: “We thank our shareholders for their patience as the battery storage industry gets back on track with the most environmentally appropriate and economically competitive energy storage technology (Li-ion) being properly prioritised.

“Alongside NESO’s backing of BESS, it is encouraging to see the government’s endorsement of a level playing field for battery storage – the only proven, commercially viable technology that can dynamically manage renewable intermittency at national scale.”

Guest, who in addition to managing the fund is also the managing director of Gresham House New Energy, said: “We have worked hard to highlight the industry’s issues; we are relieved to see NESO’s acceptance of these issues and appreciate the NESO team’s significant efforts to address them. There is more work to be done, and we look forward to seeing further progress.

“We are now working hard on our refinancing to drive growth in the business and re-instate dividend payments.

“Our three-year plan involves project augmentations, new pipeline and accessing the new revenue streams which are becoming available as the industry matures. We look forward to sharing progress on this in the near future.”

