‘Loss of life’ concern for divers as Oban hyperbaric chamber remains closed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

‘Loss of life’ concern for divers as Oban hyperbaric chamber remains closed

By Ryan Duff
06/06/2024, 2:30 pm Updated: 06/06/2024, 2:34 pm
© Supplied by Tim Eagle on FacebooThe Oban Hyperbaric Chamber during a visit from regional MSP Tim Eagle.
The Oban Hyperbaric Chamber during a visit from regional MSP Tim Eagle.

Injured deep sea divers on the west coast of Scotland are facing long journeys and potential “loss of life” after a key facility lost its NHS contract.

The man in charge of running Oban’s hyperbaric chamber has voiced concern for the lives of stricken divers since the NHS failed to renew its contract with the recompression chamber on Scotland’s west coast.

This has forced divers with decompression sickness to make a 180-mile journey to the nearest hyperbaric chamber in Aberdeen.

That delay also heightens the risk of long-term damage for divers suffering from the injury, also called the bends.

In severe cases, those afflicted can suffer from numbness, tingling, arm or leg weakness, unsteadiness, vertigo, difficulty breathing and chest pain. This presents symptoms similar to that of a stroke.

The effective closure of the hyperbaric centre is also having a knock on effect on the region’s burgeoning aquaculture sector as businesses consider relocating to areas with facilties to ensure divers safety.

Martin Sayer, managing director of Tritonia Scientific which ran the recompression chamber, told Energy Voice: “We’ve certainly had divers come into our unit who have been deteriorating and have not been very well.

“You would look at those people and say: What would have been the outcome if they had been further delayed?”

He admitted that this evidence “isn’t overly strong” and is “anecdotal” but, he that previous patients he had treated “would have done badly” if they had not received treatment when they did.He said that “loss of life” would have been a possibility for some of the sick divers Mr Sayer and his team of four specially trained doctors have treated.

Category 1 classification ‘slightly misleading’

When confronted with these concerns, an NHS Grampian spokesperson said: “We have carried out a site visit at the facility in Oban and we are now compiling the results of that visit. They will be shared with the team there when ready.

“In the meantime, the national hyperbaric service continues to operate from a Category 2 chamber in Orkney and the main Category 1 chamber in Aberdeen.”

© Supplied by NHS Grampian
Images of the Aberdeen hyperbaric chamber, supplied by NHS Grampian.

According to the NHS, Category 1 chambers are for those who are most seriously unwell while Category 2 chambers handle those with less severe cases.

However, this classification is “slightly misleading”, Sayer explained: “Category 1 patients are extremely rare, I’ve been involved with the open chamber now for over 30 years and in that time, I think we’ve only ever seen one Category 1 patient who was still alive when they presented at A&E.

“The unfortunate fact is most Category 1 patients don’t survive long enough to actually get to A&E, let alone get to the compression chamber.”

‘Businesses already now looking to leave’ Oban

There has been an outcry for the Scottish diving community as nearly 15,00 people have signed a petition to secure NHS funding at Oban.

Local politicians have voiced support, but since the announcement of the 4 July UK general election, progress in Westminster has slowed.

However, the issue is still being raised in Holyrood.

Tim Eagle, regional MSP for Highlands and Islands, asked the Scottish Government on Thursday if it had held discussions with stakeholders regarding the impact of the NHS choosing to not renew its contract with the Oban chamber.

© Supplied by Tim Eagle on Faceboo
Tim Eagle visits the Oban Hyperbaric chamber.

Jenni Minto, MSP for Argyll and Bute, responded: “The Scottish Government is aware that the contract for NHS hyperbaric medicine services in Oban ceased on 31 March and the chamber has not been operational for NHS patients since January.”

She added that a “review of the facility is ongoing” and that the government is in conversation with the NHS as this process continues.

Ms Minto concluded: “We are being kept updated as review of the situation continues and have been assured risk is minimised and plans are in place for the timely transfer and treatment of patients.”

To this, Tim Eagle voiced the concern of people in his region as he said: “Some local businesses in the aquaculture sector are considering relocating nearer to sites that have an active NHS hyperbaric chamber.”

Outcry from the diving community

He said that NHS Grampian has confirmed that the decision not to renew the Oban chamber’s contract was “not taken for financial reasons” as he urged the government to reinstate the facility.

Following a recent trip to the Oban chamber Mr Eagle said: “My frustration of this effective closure is the economic impact on a growing and incredibly important aquatic industry in the area with businesses already now looking to leave.”

At the time of the chamber’s closure, Derek Beddows, Neptune Energy’s diving technical authority and former BP global diving boss, said: “Any suspected DCI [decompression illness] requires immediate recompression, pretty difficult when the nearest NHS-supported facility could be up to 6 hours away.”

He also shared his concern about the availability of transport: “Ambulances are not always available for this journey and a helicopter transfer comes with its own challenges.”

Recommended for you

Tags