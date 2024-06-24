Step Change in Safety and IADC team up on offshore wellbeing survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Step Change in Safety and IADC team up on offshore wellbeing survey

By Ryan Duff
24/06/2024, 6:59 am Updated: 24/06/2024, 7:09 am
© Supplied by Step Change in SafetCraig Wiggins, Executive Director Step Change in Safety.
Step Change in Safety, the IADC North Sea Chapter and the Marine Safety Forum have launched a survey to gauge the offshore workforce’s mental and physical health.

The International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) told Energy Voice in March that it was looking to send out the questionnaire this summer following its mental health white paper which was published last year.

The survey opens today and will close on Monday 26th August, Step Change in Safety has developed the questions to gather insights into the wellbeing of employees across the energy industry.

Participation in the survey is entirely voluntary and anonymous and results will be analysed and used to inform the development of new programmes, resources and initiatives aimed at improving the wellbeing of the energy industry workforce, the energy industry member-led safety organisation explained.

Delegates discuss IADC mental health charter at Aberdeen event focussing on offshore wellbeing © Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom
Craig Wiggins, executive director of Step Change in Safety, said: “The wellbeing of our workforce is paramount.

“By launching this industry-wide survey, we aim to understand the current state of wellbeing within the energy industry and identify key areas where we can provide additional support and resources.

“Our goal is to create a safer, healthier, and more supportive working environment for everyone involved.”

Alan Errington, co-chair of the Step Change in Safety Wellbeing Group argued that the findings of this survey will be a “crucial step towards” understanding the challenges facing offshore workers.

Last year a report published by the IADC found that 40% of onshore and offshore remote rotational shift workers experienced suicidal thoughts some or all of the time while on duty.

After its initial report, the IADC launched the call to arms in the form of a Mental Health Charter as it looked for more industry support for a 10-point plan to improve the mental well-being of workers in the North Sea.

There was a lot of support from firms for the charter as 35 North Sea organisations joined by the end of last year.

IADC mental health charter © Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom
Chairman of IADC’s North Sea chapter Darren Sutherland at the Mental Health in Energy event.

Mr Wiggins continued: “When employees are physically and mentally healthy, they are more likely to have higher energy levels, focus and cognitive abilities. This, in turn, means they can work safely.

“We need information for change to be made and to ensure this happens. The more data we gather, the more influence we can have in our industry. By completing this survey, the workforce will help us better understand their wellbeing.”

Chairman of the North Sea Chapter of the IADC, Darren Sutherland, said earlier this year that the findings of this survey are set to be used as the “basis” for an initial annual report on mental health and well-being in the sector.

This North Sea-focused report will then guide future actions from the task force, the IADC chairman explained.

Mr Errington commented: “The statistics speak for themselves with a third of UK workers currently experiencing a health, wellbeing or mental health issue and 39% of the workforce having taken time off work or reduced their responsibilities due to a wellbeing issue.

“This survey is a crucial step towards better understanding the unique challenges faced by our industry’s workforce.

“We encourage all employees to participate and share their experiences. The data collected will help us develop targeted strategies to address wellbeing issues and promote a stronger culture of safety and care across the energy industry.”

