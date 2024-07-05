Piper Alpha service to be held 36 years after disaster

The anniversary of the Piper Alpha disaster is a day of remembrance for the energy industry and this year is no different.

On 6 July 1988, the Piper Alpha platform in the North Sea was host to a tragedy that claimed 167 lives and shaped the global offshore energies sector forever.

As the survivors of the catastrophe and the loved ones of those who were lost mark 36 years since the explosion on the oil and gas platform, a service will be held in Aberdeen.

Hosted by the Pound for Piper Trust, a charity dedicated to the upkeep of the North Sea Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen’s Hazelhead Park, the service welcomes anyone who wishes to pay respects this Saturday.

Held in the gardens, the memorial will take place from 1pm on Saturday 6 July.

Chairman of the Pound for Piper Trust and survivor of the disaster, Steve Rae told Energy Voice: “Regardless of if it’s a larger anniversary or it’s just an anniversary, we’re going to do a service anyway.

“It will have, relatively, the same format. I think because it’s at the weekend, it might be more popular, but I could be wrong.”

© Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DCT

This year will mark the first time the new oil and gas chaplain, Michael Mair, will hold the service.

Mr Rae added: “We’re actually going to have the book of remembrance on display this time because we’ve had permission from the chaplaincy to take it into the private room afterwards. We think that will be good for those that are visiting that have lost relatives.”

For the new chaplain, this weekend’s service is an important part of his role, and it is a duty takes seriously.

Mr Mair said: “It is fair to say that from the interview onwards and into appointment, it was made very clear that one of the main focusses of the chaplaincy is to be available at events like Saturday’s remembrance of Piper Alpha.

“We will remember the 167 who perished in that disaster as well as the legacy of the 61 who survived and in doing so, we are holding the industry to account so we never go back to the days when disasters could happen.”

© Supplied by Step Change in Safet

The findings from the Cullen Enquiry that followed the explosion on Piper Alpha and the changes in safety culture offshore have no doubt saved countless lives.

The recommendations from Lord Cullen’s report helped reshape the culture in the North Sea and secured the UK’s oil industry as a global leader in safety.

Member organisation Step Change in Safety is also marking the occasion as the group’s CEO Craig Wiggins said the 1988 disaster “remains with us all.”

He said: “Step Change in Safety is here, first and foremost, to prevent incident and injury in the energy industry. The safety of the workforce always comes first; it is the bedrock of our organisation and what shapes our goals.”

Garden renovation back to the drawing board

The Pound for Piper Trust recently proposed renovations to the North Sea Memorial Gardens, however, the plans were met with criticism.

As a result, Steve Rae explained that the planning documents that had been submitted to Aberdeen City Council have now been retracted.

Mr Rae said: “Essentially, the petitioners didn’t want any change to the fundamental layout and structure of the garden.

“We as Pound for Piper didn’t want to try and go forward with that when we’ve got an adverse view from a large population so we agreed to remove that design from consideration.”

© Supplied by Pound for Piper Memo

Looking forward, the charity is going to “rethink” what its role is in looking after the gardens.

He added: “I still genuinely believe, and so does the Trust, that the gardens would benefit from some upgrades and that’s one thing that the petitioners did agree.”

A common consensus was that the gardens could benefit from discrete lighting, potential new benches and upgrades to utility services. However, no design concept was agreed upon in the meetings that concluded in March.

Mr Rae concluded: “The garden has been returned to its former state, the council put back in the beds that were missing and it’s looking in good condition for the service.”

To read more of Energy Voice’s coverage of the Piper Alpha disaster click below: