Piper Alpha service to be held 36 years after disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Piper Alpha service to be held 36 years after disaster

By Ryan Duff
05/07/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 05/07/2024, 1:41 pm
© Supplied by Image: Kath FlannerPiper Alpha memorial service
Piper Alpha memorial service in Hazlehead Park in 2023.

The anniversary of the Piper Alpha disaster is a day of remembrance for the energy industry and this year is no different.

On 6 July 1988, the Piper Alpha platform in the North Sea was host to a tragedy that claimed 167 lives and shaped the global offshore energies sector forever.

As the survivors of the catastrophe and the loved ones of those who were lost mark 36 years since the explosion on the oil and gas platform, a service will be held in Aberdeen.

Hosted by the Pound for Piper Trust, a charity dedicated to the upkeep of the North Sea Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen’s Hazelhead Park, the service welcomes anyone who wishes to pay respects this Saturday.

Held in the gardens, the memorial will take place from 1pm on Saturday 6 July.

Chairman of the Pound for Piper Trust and survivor of the disaster, Steve Rae told Energy Voice: “Regardless of if it’s a larger anniversary or it’s just an anniversary, we’re going to do a service anyway.

“It will have, relatively, the same format. I think because it’s at the weekend, it might be more popular, but I could be wrong.”

offshore achievement awards © Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DCT
Steve Rae at the North Sea Memorial Gardens

This year will mark the first time the new oil and gas chaplain, Michael Mair, will hold the service.

Mr Rae added: “We’re actually going to have the book of remembrance on display this time because we’ve had permission from the chaplaincy to take it into the private room afterwards. We think that will be good for those that are visiting that have lost relatives.”

For the new chaplain, this weekend’s service is an important part of his role, and it is a duty takes seriously.

Mr Mair said: “It is fair to say that from the interview onwards and into appointment, it was made very clear that one of the main focusses of the chaplaincy is to be available at events like Saturday’s remembrance of Piper Alpha.

“We will remember the 167 who perished in that disaster as well as the legacy of the 61 who survived and in doing so, we are holding the industry to account so we never go back to the days when disasters could happen.”

© Supplied by Step Change in Safet
Craig Wiggins, CEO of Step Change in Safety.

The findings from the Cullen Enquiry that followed the explosion on Piper Alpha and the changes in safety culture offshore have no doubt saved countless lives.

The recommendations from Lord Cullen’s report helped reshape the culture in the North Sea and secured the UK’s oil industry as a global leader in safety.

Member organisation Step Change in Safety is also marking the occasion as the group’s CEO Craig Wiggins said the 1988 disaster “remains with us all.”

He said: “Step Change in Safety is here, first and foremost, to prevent incident and injury in the energy industry. The safety of the workforce always comes first; it is the bedrock of our organisation and what shapes our goals.”

Garden renovation back to the drawing board

The Pound for Piper Trust recently proposed renovations to the North Sea Memorial Gardens, however, the plans were met with criticism.

As a result, Steve Rae explained that the planning documents that had been submitted to Aberdeen City Council have now been retracted.

Mr Rae said: “Essentially, the petitioners didn’t want any change to the fundamental layout and structure of the garden.

“We as Pound for Piper didn’t want to try and go forward with that when we’ve got an adverse view from a large population so we agreed to remove that design from consideration.”

© Supplied by Pound for Piper Memo
Pound for Piper’s plans for the Piper Alpha memorial and North Sea memorial garden. Image: Pound For Piper Memorial Trust.

Looking forward, the charity is going to “rethink” what its role is in looking after the gardens.

He added: “I still genuinely believe, and so does the Trust, that the gardens would benefit from some upgrades and that’s one thing that the petitioners did agree.”

A common consensus was that the gardens could benefit from discrete lighting, potential new benches and upgrades to utility services. However, no design concept was agreed upon in the meetings that concluded in March.

Mr Rae concluded: “The garden has been returned to its former state, the council put back in the beds that were missing and it’s looking in good condition for the service.”

To read more of Energy Voice’s coverage of the Piper Alpha disaster click below:

Recommended for you

Tags