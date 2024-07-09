Shell hands Wood Aussie FLNG contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Shell hands Wood Aussie FLNG contract

By Ryan Duff
09/07/2024, 11:13 am
© DC ThomsonSidara, the Dubai-based engineering firm that recently made a rejected takeover bid of Wood Group, will need to increase its bid if it wants to succeed, analysts have said.
Wood Group's headquarters in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen-based engineering firm Wood has secured a contract with Shell for work on the Prelude floating liquified natural gas (FLNG) facility in Western Australia.

The six-year deal will see Wood provide brownfield engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCm) solutions to the world’s largest offshore gas facility.

Ken Gilmartin, chief executive at Wood said the deal builds on the Aberdeen firm’s 70-year history working with Shell.

He added: “LNG is a key transition fuel as industry balances the need for global energy security with the importance of urgent reduction in carbon emissions.”

The contract announcement comes as Wood continues to be subject to a bid process. Recently, Wood extended the deadline for Dubai-based competitor Sidara’s takeover bid.

The north-east headquartered business granted Sidara access to due diligence materials in June as it mulled the final offer, which valued the firm at around £1.6bn.

Now Sidara, also known as Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners, has until the end of this month to give a final offer under “put up or shut up” takeover rules. Sidara had until 5pm on 3 July to confirm its “‘final offer”‘ for Wood at 23op per share, but the Wood board and the independent Takeover Panel agreed to an extension until 31 July.

On the recent deal with Shell, Mr Gilmartin added: “The contract will draw on our global LNG expertise and underlines our position as a market leader for brownfield engineering across Australia.”

Wood also recently announced it has been selected by EPCI contractor Rosetti Marino to deliver a front-end engineering design (FEED) study for the INEOS Hejre development project in the Danish sector of the North Sea.

Founded in 1982 by Aberdeen businessman Sir Ian Wood, Wood Group employs around 35,000 people across major energy hubs including Houston, Calgary, Perth, Abu Dhabi and Milan.

Recommended for you

Tags