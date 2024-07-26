Pictures: Western Isles FPSO arrives in Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Pictures: Western Isles FPSO arrives in Orkney

By Ryan Duff
26/07/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 26/07/2024, 8:53 am
© Supplied by M.BudgeThe Western Isles FPSO coming into port in Orkney.
The Western Isles FPSO coming into port in Orkney.

NEO Energy’s Western Isles FPSO has been spotted arriving at Orkney Harbour ahead of its work at the Greater Buchan Area redevelopment.

The Western Isles floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel was acquired by NEO Energy late last year when it took over Dana Petroleum’s 77% stake.

This made NEO Energy the 100% owner of Western Isles following the early closure of its namesake field.

The FPSO had operated on the North Sea project sharing its name until operator Dana Petroleum confirmed the field would be shutting down eight years earlier than scheduled when plans were greenlit by regulator OPRED.

Orkney Harbours shared on social media: “Leaving the Harris and Barra fields behind, the vessel will be in Scapa Flow for six months to a year before being redeployed to a new field.

“Significant work is required to prepare the vessel for redeployment, involving Orcadian suppliers, engineers, and logistics companies, which will boost the local economy.”

© Supplied by M.Budge Western Isles FPSO arriving in Scapa Flow, Orkney.
© Supplied by Orkney Harbours The Western Isles FPSO heading to Scapa Flow.
© Supplied by Orkney Harbours The Western Isles FPSO ahead of work at the GBA redevelopment.
© Supplied by Orkney Harbours Western Isles will spend six months to a year in Orkney before working on GBA
© Supplied by M.Budge The Western Isles FPSO coming into port in Orkney.

Now the vessel is set to work on the Greater Buchan Area (GBA) redevelopment, which kicked off front end engineering and design (FEED) work last year.

NEO, as the field operator, plans for a “relatively modest” work programme to be undertaken in order to prepare the FPSO for redeployment on Buchan, according to joint project partner Jersey Oil & Gas.

Designed by Sevan SSP, the Western Isles FPSO was constructed by COSCO Shipyard in China with production brought online in 2017.

Featuring a 70m hull and storage capacity for up to 400,000 barrels of oil, it produced from the Harris and Barra fields in the around 100 miles east of Shetland in the northern North Sea.

GBA redevelopment setbacks

© Supplied by NEO Energy
Visualisation of the Buchan redevelopment involving the Western Isles FPSO.

The GBA redevelopment suffered a recent setback as Jersey Oil and Gas announced plans to delay the project due to political uncertainty in the UK.

Production was originally tipped to kick off in the fourth quarter of 2026 but has now been pushed back to “late 2027.”

Earlier this year Serica completed its farm-in deal on the Buchan project, securing a 30% non-operated interest in the Greater Buchan Area (GBA) from Jersey Oil and Gas.

NEO Energy, operator of Buchan, owns a 50% stake while Jersey accounts for the remaining 20%.

The Aberdeen-headquartered NEO Energy was said to be continuing work on the project’s field development plan at the time of the delay announcement last month.

Recommended for you

Tags