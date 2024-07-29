Aberdeen-based Centurion reveals ‘record’ year of buying non-oil and gas firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen-based Centurion reveals ‘record’ year of buying non-oil and gas firms

The rentals specialist plans to keep buying more businesses around the globe in "critical industries" in "complex, challenging and remote locations".
By Erikka Askeland
29/07/2024, 10:33 am Updated: 29/07/2024, 1:57 pm
© Supplied by CenturionCenturion Group workers
Centurion Group in Kintore hailed "another year of record financial performance".

Centurion Group’s diversification strategy has delivered “record” results for the private-equity backed company headquartered in Aberdeenshire.

In an update on its full-year results for 2023, Dyce-based Centurion confirmed it had completed five “major” acquisitions in the year and said it had over $100m of liquidity to spend on further buy-ups this year.

It added it was “in discussions with a number of acquisition targets” after it expanded its footprint buying firms in sectors outside of its traditional oil and gas focus in Canada, the Netherlands and Western Australia.

H2M accommodation near offshore wind farm. © Supplied by Centurion
Centurion completed the transformational acquisition of H2M Offshore Accommodations in December 2023.

Deals included: Canadian water and wastewater firms Blue Drop Solutions, RioView Industries and Whitetail Energy Services; a temporary accommodation business in the Netherlands, Heroult Marine Modules (H2M); and BBB Catering based in Western Australia, another temporary accommodation and site services firm.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $111m. In December the firm forecast circa $146m before it sold its Canadian and Puerto Rican infrastructure and construction business SITE Resource Group to Canada’s Hillcore for CAD $136m (£76.6m) in a deal that completed in March 2024. The firm’s reported EBIDTA for discontinued operations hit much closer to target at $144.8m.

The adjusted EBITDA figure was up 26% on 2022, while revenues rose 15% to $515.7m.

Free cash flow surged 81% to $107.6. At the same time net debt grew to $246.6m up from $198.5m in the year.

Centurion’s CEO Fernando Assing said the company’s buyout strategy continues efforts to diversify the business beyond energy into other “critical industries”.

Fernando Assing
Centurion Group chief executive Fernando Assing said 2023 deals positioned the Kintore-based business for “growth in adjacent markets”.

He said:  “2023 marked another year of record financial performance for Centurion, as the group sharpened its focus on delivering technical, efficient and sustainable rentals and services to critical industries.

“We made significant progress against our strategy to diversify and expand the business, extending our offering to new end-markets and geographies.

“This was underpinned by five major acquisitions, which significantly enhanced the group’s capabilities and positioned it for growth in adjacent markets, from offshore wind to specialist water treatment.

“Centurion’s good momentum has continued in to 2024, underlining the strength of our business model and the sustained demand for our products and services around the world. We look forward to continuing to build on this throughout the rest of the year, for the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

A remote camp in Australia constructed by BBB Remote Site Services © Supplied by Centurion
A remote camp in Australia constructed by BBB Remote Site Services .

The value of the deals in 2023 was not disclosed. The company has snapped up 15 companies in multiple locations, including UK, US, Canada, Middle East and Australia in the last five years.

The group was largely forged as an oil and gas-oriented rentals business with the merger of four of SCF’s portfolio companies in 2017. These included Centurion Group, Oil Patch Group, SITE Energy Services and Waste Treatment Solutions.

Centurion had previously merged with Aberdeen’s ATR Group in 2016.

This article was changed to correct Centurion’s HQ and a currency conversion.

