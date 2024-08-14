Scotland books sharp drop in oil revenues and wider deficit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Scotland books sharp drop in oil revenues and wider deficit

The annual Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (Gers) report confirm "windfall conditions no longer exist in the North Sea".
By Erikka Askeland
14/08/2024, 5:27 pm
© Supplied by ShellShell's Clipper platform. North Sea.
Shell's Clipper platform in the North Sea.

Scotland’s share of North Sea oil and gas revenues halved to just £4billion last year as commodity prices slumped, according to an annual Scottish Government report on revenues.

Compiled by Scottish Government statisticians the Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (Gers) report revealed a snapshot of taxes raised in Scotland and public spending for and on behalf of Scotland in in 2023-24.

The fall in North Sea revenues widened Scotland’s public spending deficit, which increased by £3.6bn to £22.7bn last year.

The deficit represented a 10.4% share of GDP, compared to 8.4% in 2022-23.

High energy prices and the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) meant tax revenues from the North Sea rose to their highest ever levels in 2022/23.This had brought a boost of £720 per person in Scotland over the UK average, the Fraser of Allander Institute said.

However, this has been reduced to £60 in 2023/24 as energy slumped.

Official government figures show income from the EPL – the wind fall tax – collapsed from £4.26billion to £2.59bn in the same period.

Spending per head, meanwhile, rose by 6% in nominal terms in Scotland, compared with 5.1% at UK level, further widening the gap, with social security being one of the largest elements in this increase.

Responding to the sharp drop in oil revenues reported in the GERs figures, Russell Borthwick, chief executive at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC), said: “Today’s figures reflect what the industry has known for months; windfall conditions no longer exist in the North Sea.

“After taking near-record receipts in 2022-23, government revenues from the sector have halved in the intervening period. That reflects the realities of today’s oil and gas prices and the UK hitting a record low for domestic energy production last year.

“These figures also show increased rebates against trading losses and decommissioning spending – any ramp up of the windfall tax risks accelerating decommissioning and sharply increasing that burden. We urge the UK Government to instead pursue a policy which supports the industry and a managed transition towards clean energy.”

