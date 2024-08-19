Equinor partially evacuates North Sea platform following well incident

Equinor, the Norwegian state-owned energy firm, has evacuated some of the workers from the Gullfaks C platform and shut down production.

The firm has said this is due to a “well control incident,” however the situation is now “stable”.

An Equinor spokesperson told Energy Voice: “Some people without critical tasks were taken off the installation as a pre-emptive measure.”

The state-owned business could not say when the platform will resume production, however, he added that the other Gullfaks platforms were running as normal.

On its website, Norway’s gas system operator wrote that gas production capacity at the Gullfaks field will be cut by 6.6 million cubic metres per day overall on Monday.

The Gullfaks field is located in block 34/10 in the northern part of the North Sea.

It is made up of three platforms, with Gullfaks C being the most recent to come online.

The Gullfaks A platform came on stream on 22 December 1986, Gullfaks B followed on 29 February 1988 and Gullfaks C on 4 November 1989. The Tordis oil field is also tied into Gullfaks C.

Gullfaks C has received and processed oil from the Tordis field since June 1994.

In 2021 the platform was investigated by Norway’s safety watchdog, the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA), following a “serious” oil spill in the North Sea.

Equinor has been asked how many people were evacuated on Sunday.