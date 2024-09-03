BBC to develop new factual drama about Piper Alpha disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

BBC to develop new factual drama about Piper Alpha disaster

By Erikka Askeland
03/09/2024, 1:15 pm Updated: 03/09/2024, 1:24 pm
© Sipa/ShutterstockRed Adair working on the site of the Piper Alpha disaster in his trademark red overalls.
Red Adair working to tackle the Piper Alpha oil rig blaze in his trademark red overalls.

State broadcaster BBC is developing a new factual drama about the Piper Alpha North Sea disaster.

It is thought BBC will develop the drama focusing on the world’s worst offshore oil accident alongside Scottish broadcaster STV.

Thirty bodies were never recovered from the North Sea following the tragedy in 1988 which claimed the lives of 167 people.

News agency Deadline said the project will be developed in consultation with survivors and families affected. The narrative will be based on these interviews as well as historic research and documents including the 1990 Cullen report. A book published in 2008 by Scottish author  Stephen McGinty, called Fire in the Night, will also be used.

STV made a BAFTA-winning documentary about the disaster, Piper Alpha: Fire In The Night commissioned by BBC Scotland for the 25th anniversary of the cataclysm over ten years ago.

It is not thought that the series has been commissioned yet and there is no known date for its broadcast.

BBC has been approached for comment and STV declined to comment.

Factual dramas are popular at present particularly in the wake of ITV’s Mr Bates vs the Post Office. The success of the format prompted a damaging inquiry into the decades-long miscarriage of justice scandal. The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry is expected to begin its final phase on 16 September.

More to follow.

 

Recommended for you

Tags