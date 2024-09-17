Aberdeen’s Zenith Energy wins ‘world-class’ well support deal with Predator in Morocco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen’s Zenith Energy wins ‘world-class’ well support deal with Predator in Morocco

By Erikka Askeland
17/09/2024, 7:57 am Updated: 17/09/2024, 12:54 pm
© Image: Mearns & GillChris Collie, operations director, and Martin Booth, managing director of Zenith Energy.
Chris Collie, operations director, and Martin Booth, managing director of Zenith Energy.

Predator Oil and Gas (LON: PRD) has appointed Aberdeen-based well management specialist Zenith Energy for a project in Morocco.

The Jersey-based firm said Zenith will provide additional well engineering support as operations expand in its North Africa project.

Predator chief executive Paul Griffiths said the project in Morocco was a “world class” and involved an “exciting” helium play.

In an update to the stock exchange, Predator said a geological model for the helium potential of the  MOU-5 structure has been completed by Scorpiongeoscience and that potential helium resources estimates will be published this month.

Predator initially started drilling the well in 2022.

Men sit at table signing documents © Supplied by Predator Oil & Gas
Picture shows; Predator executives sign the Guercif licence. Morocco.

The firm added drilling of the “high impact” MOU-5 well will evaluate potential both for helium and a gas-to-power project adjacent to the Maghreb Gas Pipeline.

It added, MOU-5 is a “conventional well that does not require the same specialist Rharb Basin drilling experience and expertise that was necessary to successfully complete the 2021 and 2023 drilling programmes”.

Griffiths said: “The company’s operations are progressing smoothly. Maintaining fiscal discipline allows us not only to be fully funded  for all our firm commitments for the next 12 months but also provides us with discretionary cash flexibility to strengthen elements of our work programmes, if necessary, to apply different technologies to potentially enhance reservoir performance and de-risk flow assurance of oil and gas.

“The company’s foundations are based on three pillars: fiscal discipline; project diversity and flexibility from exploration through appraisal to development and production; and the ability to add near-term producing assets for minimal or zero cash consideration.

“The flexibility for drilling the giant ‘world class’ MOU-5 structure with the added potential of realising a helium play is an exciting near term prospect.”

In 2023, Zenith acquired Prodrill Energy Resource Solutions, an Aberdeen-based recruitment specialist.

More to follow.

Recommended for you