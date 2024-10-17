Developers warn of potential challenge to Wressle extension

The developers of the Wressle oil field extension have warned that activists have moved to challenge planning approval granted to the project.

Development partners Union Jack Oil and Europa Oil and Gas both released statements confirming they were aware of a letter addressed to North Lincolnshire Council.

According to them, the letter informs the council of plans to challenge its decision to grant planning permission for an extension to the Wressle well site, along with long-term oil and gas production and construction of an associated pipeline at Wressle.

North Lincolnshire Council previously approved planning consent to the extension of the oil project near Scunthorpe.

The extension works will include two wells, along with the gas processing facilities and underground gas pipeline to connect the field to the local distribution network.

When the decision was made in September, it raised fears that the project would be subject to challenge in the courts.

The move follows a decision by the UK Supreme Court on the Finch development requiring oil and gas projects to take account of all pollution expected from production – known as “scope three” – in environmental impact assessments (EIAs).

In addition to Union Jack (AIM: UJO) and Europa (AIM: EOG), which hold a 40% and 30% stake in the project, Wressle is operated by Egdon Resources, which holds the remaining 30%.