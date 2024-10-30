‘Torturing’ budget serves as ‘devastating blow’ to oil sector, says BRINDEX

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

‘Torturing’ budget serves as ‘devastating blow’ to oil sector, says BRINDEX

By Ryan Duff
30/10/2024, 4:39 pm Updated: 30/10/2024, 4:56 pm
North Sea producers EPL
Robin Allan, chair of Brindex

Changes to the energy profits levy brought in under the UK government’s budget serve a “devastating blow” to oil firms, the chairman of a body representing independent oil and gas producers has warned,

This comes shortly after chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed the 3% increase under the windfall tax, also known as the energy profits levy (EPL).

The already controversial fiscal policy is now set to stand at 38%, bringing the headline rate of tax imposed on UK North Sea operators to 78%.

Chairman of BRINDEX, Robin Allan, has said: “This disruptive, self-harming and counterproductive torturing of the UK oil and gas fiscal regime will deal a devastating blow to an industry which employs hundreds of thousands of people from communities around the UK.

“The tax rate faced by the UK oil and gas sector is double what it was at the start of 2022, and more than three times that faced by other sectors.”

The BRINDEX boss argued that although “the government may believe that they are punishing the ‘energy giants’,” it is in fact “disproportionately” impacting smaller oil businesses.

He added that such firms account for “the majority of UK oil and gas production and carbon storage licenses. ”

Allan continued: “The energy giants will happily produce oil and gas overseas and ship it to the UK, increasing the UK’s hydrocarbon imports. These imports offer no economic, environmental, geopolitical or social advantage.

“Oil imported from the USA doesn’t provide British jobs, LNG imported from Qatar or Peru is four times as carbon-intensive at the point of delivery as gas produced from our shores and takes weeks to arrive, while gas piped from Europe doesn’t sustain communities in Teesside or Merseyside.”

Warnings of ‘mass unemployment’

The trade association boss claimed that the fiscal changes will result in “mass unemployment”.

The BRINDEX chairman lambasted the “poorly thought-out policy”, claiming that it will “backfire on the government”.

He added: “The only question is when that realisation of error will take place, and whether or not that moment is early enough to address and reverse the untold damage inflicted on a critical industry.”

Previously, trade body Offshore Energy UK (OEUK) has reported that changes could cause a £13 billion hit to the UK economy and destroy 35,000 jobs.

OEUK has also estimated that more than 200,000 livelihoods depend on the sector across the UK.

This figure takes into account direct, and indirect jobs such as those supported in professional services firms working with industry as well as induced jobs such as those in sandwich shops, bars and restaurants.

Allan said: “It is evident that ideological factions within the government are driving a policy which is contrary to the UK’s national interest.

“There is no mandate for weakening energy security and destroying communities through mass unemployment.”

The Autumn Statement, presented by Reeves on Wednesday, claims it sets out to save jobs by maintaining the capital allowances found under the EPL.

The document states: “The government is committed to managing the energy transition in a way that supports jobs in existing and future industries and so will retain the availability of 100% first-year capital allowances within the EPL.”

