France’s TotalEnergies unveils $4.1 billion profit in quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

France’s TotalEnergies unveils $4.1 billion profit in quarter

By Erikka Askeland
31/10/2024, 8:00 am Updated: 31/10/2024, 8:45 am
© Supplied by TotalEnergiesTotalEnergies North Sea
The TotalEnergies-operated Elgin-Franklin installation.

French energy giant TotalEnergies (PARIS:TTE) hailed “robust” results for the third quarter of the year despite a decline in margins.

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné avoided mention of its UK upstream business in his statement announcing the firm’s third quarter results.

He has previously been critical of UK fiscal policy after it emerged the French energy giant was the largest North Sea tax payer.

The firm has selling off significant UK oil and gas assets including the Shetland gas plant seemingly in an effort to reduce its liabilities in the UK.

The firm’s quarterly figures reflected a decline in margins in its refining business, a problem shared by many oil and gas producers in the quarter. It’s adjusted net income declined 13% compared to the previous quarter.

Patrick Pouyanné © Shutterstock Feed
French oil giant TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

Pouyanné said: “In a volatile oil environment with sharply declining refining margins, TotalEnergies demonstrates the resilience of its integrated multi-energy model with $4.1 billion adjusted net income and $6.8 billion CFFO (cash flow from operations) in the third quarter of 2024.

“This resilience is firstly underpinned by exploration and production, posting solid adjusted net operating income of $2.5 billion, down only 7%, stable cash flow of $4.3 billion and an attractive return on capital employed of 15.6%.”

He pointed to the firm’s upstream production, including a “ramp up” of its Mero 2 project in Brazil,  which it said partially offset production losses at Ichtys LNG and in Libya.

In the third quarter, TotalEnergies also production from its “high-margin” Anchor oil project in the US, as well as from the Fenix gas project in Argentina.

The company also launched the GranMorgu project in Suriname, which will support its production growth target of 3%/year through 2030.

The firm’s acquisition of a UK-based gas plant in Nottinghamshire was also mentioned.

The announcement did not reveal how much its agreement to sell its oil and gas fields West of Shetland to Prax Group was worth as the deal has not yet completed.

 

Recommended for you

Tags