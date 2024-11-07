Wood reports ‘mixed quarter’ as business areas underperform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Wood reports ‘mixed quarter’ as business areas underperform

By Ryan Duff
07/11/2024, 7:35 am
© Supplied by Wood plcWood CEO Ken Gilmartin
Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin

Aberdeen-headquartered Wood (LON: WG) has reported a “mixed quarter” as areas of the business delivered a “disappointing” period, CEO Ken Gilmartin shared.

The firm announced revenues of $1.486 million during the period, a 1% year-on-year increase, as it continued with its “simplification programme”.

Earlier this year Wood said it was looking to raise $165m after signing separate sales agreements to sell two of its non-core businesses.

This quarter it completed the sale of its CEC Controls Company and agreed the sale of Aberdeen-based EthosEnergy.

“The increasing quality of our business is evidenced by higher pricing, expanded margins and a higher share of our pipeline from sustainable solutions,” Gilmartin wrote in a stock market update.

The firm’s projects business was said to have had a “disappointing quarter” as it was stuck with delayed contract awards in chemicals and “weakness in minerals and life sciences.”

Gilmartin commented: “As such, we continue to take actions to redress this underperformance.”

© DC Thomson
Wood’s Sir Ian Wood House in Altens Industrial Estate, Aberdeen.

The firm said that its order book stood at around $5.4 billion at the end of September, an 8% reduction compared to the year previous.

It’s backlog is also valued lower than the $6.1 billion position at June 2024. However, the firm has continued with “exceptional contract write-offs” as it exited lump sum turnkey and large-scale EPC work.

Gilmartin added: “It was, however, a mixed quarter for group performance. We saw strong year-on-year growth in Operations and margin expansion in Consulting.”

At the time of the business’ half year results, its CEO shrugged off a £754million loss as he confirmed the company has booked more and profitable business.

In its latest update Wood said it expects its net debt to be at a similar level to the end of last year come the end of December. In 2023 the firm reported debt of $694 million.

However, it only expects to reach this by completing the sale of EthosEnergy by year end.

The CEO concluded: “We have reiterated our full year guidance of high single digit growth in EBITDA and net debt to be broadly flat compared to last year, assuming the sale of EthosEnergy completes by year end.”

