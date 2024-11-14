Elemental Energies and Archer team up for decom JV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Elemental Energies and Archer team up for decom JV

By Ryan Duff
14/11/2024, 3:35 pm
© Supplied by Elemental EnergiesMike Adams, CEO of Elemental Energies, and Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer.
Mike Adams, CEO of Elemental Energies, and Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer.

Aberdeen’s Elemental Energies and Archer have formed a joint venture to pick up plugging and abandonment work in the North Sea as decommissioning spending is set to double.

The well engineering, subsurface and project management firm, Elemental Energies, shared that the move sets in stone a long-term partnership with the drilling and well services company.

An Elemental Energies spokesperson told Energy Voice: “The JV is set to expand our decom project activities as we bring on further joint venture work in the North Sea and globally.

“The JV will have the ability to support operators from the earliest project stages, leveraging the strengths of both companies to deliver the most suitable methods and technologies for each project.”

The well engineering firm currently employs 200 people in the sector, however, “this is expected to increase in due course,” the spokesperson added.

The duo is currently pursuing plugging and abandonment (P&A) contracts in the North Sea.

Dag Skindlo, chief executive of Archer, said: “We acknowledge that some customers are looking to approach P&A differently, and the critical importance of offering a flexible solution to P&A services.

“This joint venture will help deliver highly efficient planning and design, with the ability to integrate best in class barrier philosophy with deep knowledge of most effective methods to plug and abandon various well types.

“Ultimately, this will help drive down costs of permanent P&A for our clients around the world.”

The North Sea Transition Authority estimates £21 billion of UK offshore decommissioning spending in the next decade.

Elemental Energies and Archer look to take advantage of this as their tactic sets out to boost innovation and cost reduction.

Mike Adams, chief executive of Elemental Energies, commented: “There is a close strategic and cultural alignment between our companies, built around a successful track record of working together on joint projects.

“For P&A to work, it needs long-term and highly efficient solutions. This JV will bring that longevity to clients, through a mutual commitment between two long-term partners, and a joint venture team that is entirely dedicated to driving efficiency in P&A.

“Our partnership is a natural evolution of our relationship with Archer, and we are already actively supporting operators on P&A projects in the North Sea.”

