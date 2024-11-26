Serica relief as North Sea tax regime offers ‘opportunities’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Serica relief as North Sea tax regime offers ‘opportunities’

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
26/11/2024, 7:59 am Updated: 26/11/2024, 8:39 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by (Photo: Ross JohnstoIncoming Serica Energy chief executive Chris Cox
Incoming Serica Energy chief executive Chris Cox

Independent North Sea producer Serica Energy (AIM: SQZ) welcomed changes made to the UK’s offshore oil and gas tax regime in its most recent update.

It added it is also continuing to explore a potential move from AIM to the Main Market in 2025.

Serica chief executive Chris Cox said the UK’s Autumn Budget provided “much needed clarity over future investment allowances” that benefited some of its assets.

This includes its its flagship Bruce field, 211 miles north-east of Aberdeen, where it expects to pursue “attractive new opportunities”.

Last month chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed the UK would extend the “windfall tax” energy profits levy (EPL) and remove of a 29% investment allowance but it would retain the 100% first-year capital allowance and a 66% decarbonisation allowance.

Cox, who joined Serica from Centrica’s upstream business, Spirit Energy, in July, said: “The remainder of the Triton well campaign will continue to benefit from full tax relief, and the retention of allowances opens up opportunities in the wider portfolio.

“Our subsurface team are continuing to work up options for the untapped potential around the Bruce Hub.

“Our ability to unlock production from mature fields has been illustrated through the positive drilling campaign at Triton and well work on Bruce.

“With the successful results from the B-6 well on Bittern expected to be followed shortly by the Gannet GE-05 well, our key focus is now working to translate these results into more robust production performance than we have seen in recent months.

“Our portfolio is set to provide material cash generation going forward and we are confident of growing both organically and through acquisitions, delivering significant returns to shareholders.”

In an update in the impact on its investment plans and the UK’s fiscal environment, Serica said the retention of the first year allowance and the pledge there would be “no further changes” to the EPL or to associated reliefs had “removed significant uncertainty”.

The changes meant the firm will enjoy “full tax relief” against EPL on the costs of the remainder of its Triton drilling programme.

But the company warned the increased rate of tax and its extension “combined with uncertainty about the longer term fiscal regime” had increased the economic threshold for longer cycle investments”.

Uncertainty cast over its share in the Buchan Horst field, in which it has a 30% stake however remain.

Operator NEO Energy, and its 100% owner HitecVision, had previously announced that they would slow investment activities due to UK fiscal and political instability.

Serica said: “The timetable for the former has not been announced and the latter is due to close in January 2025.”

Serica no new wells have been drilled on its Bruce field since 2012. Previously it had committed to extended the life field and extra four years through to 2030. It took over the asset in 2018 after the acquisition of stakes in three North Sea fields from energy giant BP (LON:BP).

Following the deal involving the Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields, Serica agreed to acquire further stakes in Bruce and Keith from Total (PARIS:TTE), BHP Billiton and Marubeni.

More than 100 BP employees moved to Serica, which then opened an office in Aberdeen.

