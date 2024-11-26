Ashtead £63m deal marks ninth acquisition as it opens new base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Ashtead £63m deal marks ninth acquisition as it opens new base

Aberdeen’s Ashtead Technology confirmed it has completed its ninth acquisition in seven years as it picked up Seatronics and J2 Subsea.
By Ryan Duff
26/11/2024, 10:54 am Updated: 26/11/2024, 10:54 am
© Supplied by Ashtead TechnologySubsea equipment specialist Ashtead Technology (AIM: AT.) aims to continue its ongoing mergers and acquisition (M&A) strategy after it helped deliver strong results for the company in 2023.
Ashtead Technology CEO Allan Pirie.

The completion of Ashtead Technology’s £63 million acquisition of Seatronics and J2 Subsea signals the firm’s “relentless focus on innovation,” chief executive Allan Pirie said.

By taking over the two Acteon-operated remotely operated vehicle (ROV) businesses, Ashtead has expanded its headcount by 100.

Ashtead Technology has tripled its workforce over the past year through acquisitions and business growth.

The firm is set to open an additional 36,000ft2 hub in Kintore, Aberdeenshire as it expands. This will support its existing facilities Westhill, Thainstone, Fintray and Turriff.

A company spokesperson told Energy Voice that this base will serve as a “global centre of excellence for asset integrity solutions and ROV and diver tooling”.

The Westhill business has also expanded its rental fleet by 30% as a result of the deal.

The north-east business’ M&A activity helped it see a surge in revenue in its 2023 full year results, growing 51% to £110.5m compared to £73.1m in 2022.

Pirie said: “This transaction, the ninth we have completed in the last seven years, continues a remarkable journey of growth for the business. Bringing Seatronics and J2 Subsea into the group will allow us to provide a broader range of technology solutions to our global client base.

“With a relentless focus on innovation, excellence and collaboration, we are proud to be building one of the world’s leading subsea technology businesses.”

J2 Subsea opened its doors in 2008 and provides “ROV tooling products” while offering services to subsea surveying firms.

Seatronics is an underwater technology firm which developed the VALOR ROV.

Ashtead Technology wrote following the takeover: ” This acquisition strengthens our survey and robotics service line, enabling us to provide a more comprehensive offering to our clients in the subsea market.”

Acteon was acquired by private equity investors Buckthorn Partners and One Equity Partners (OEP) from KKR in March.

Last month, Acteon CEO Brice Bouffard commented: “Upon closing, this transaction will be the next important step in focusing our service portfolio to achieve Acteon’s long-term strategic goals.

“Seatronics and J2 have been an integral part of our business for many years and I’m very pleased to see both teams moving together to such a dynamic new home at Ashtead Technology.

“Acteon is committed to optimising our portfolio to better serve our customers and stakeholders as we support the evolving offshore energy market.”

