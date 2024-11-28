Harbour kicks off production at Talbot

Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) has commenced production at its Talbot development in the UK North Sea.

The three-well subsea tieback is located around 16 kilometres south-east of its Judy platform which stands around 240-kilometres south-east of Aberdeen.

The operator owns a 67% stake in the development while Ithaca Energy controls the remaining 33%.

Harbour announced it would be starting subsea activities on Talbot in March.

This included a 15km pipe-in-pipe pipeline and electro hydraulic chemical (EHC) control umbilical between Talbot and Judy being installed.

The UK’s largest producer of oil and gas said that a new drilling template and subsea manifold was also needed to bring Talbot to fruition

Gas from Talbot will be exported via the Central Area Transmission System (CATS) to the Teesside Gas Processing Plant (TGPP). Oil will be exported to the Teesside terminal via the Norpipe transportation system.

Managing director of Harbour Energy’s UK business unit, Scott Barr, said: “The safe start-up of production at Talbot delivers on our strategy of targeting high return, short cycle investment opportunities around our operated hubs in the UK North Sea – on time and on budget – predictable execution is key.”

During its half year results, Harbour Energy said that Talbot was on “track to significantly increase production in Q4.”

Last month rumours began to circulate that the operator had intentions to sell stakes in its North Sea assets.

It was reported in October that Harbour was aiming to divest from projects on the UK continental shelf and was reviving plans for a US listing.

This news arose close to the Labour government’s first budget since winning the UK general election earlier in the year.

In response, SNP MP for Aberdeen South Stephen Flynn said that Harbour’s move provides “a stark warning for the Labour Government” over its North Sea policies.