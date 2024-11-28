Harbour kicks off production at Talbot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Harbour kicks off production at Talbot

By Ryan Duff
28/11/2024, 2:30 pm Updated: 28/11/2024, 2:30 pm
© Supplied by Harbour EnergyTalbot tie-back kicks off production near Harbour's Judy platform.
Talbot tie-back kicks off production near Harbour's Judy platform.

Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) has commenced production at its Talbot development in the UK North Sea.

The three-well subsea tieback is located around 16 kilometres south-east of its Judy platform which stands around 240-kilometres south-east of Aberdeen.

The operator owns a 67% stake in the development while Ithaca Energy controls the remaining 33%.

Harbour announced it would be starting subsea activities on Talbot in March.

This included a 15km pipe-in-pipe pipeline and electro hydraulic chemical (EHC) control umbilical between Talbot and Judy being installed.

The UK’s largest producer of oil and gas said that a new drilling template and subsea manifold was also needed to bring Talbot to fruition

Gas from Talbot will be exported via the Central Area Transmission System (CATS) to the Teesside Gas Processing Plant (TGPP). Oil will be exported to the Teesside terminal via the Norpipe transportation system.

Managing director of Harbour Energy’s UK business unit, Scott Barr, said: “The safe start-up of production at Talbot delivers on our strategy of targeting high return, short cycle investment opportunities around our operated hubs in the UK North Sea – on time and on budget – predictable execution is key.”

During its half year results, Harbour Energy said that Talbot was on “track to significantly increase production in Q4.”

Last month rumours began to circulate that the operator had intentions to sell stakes in its North Sea assets. 

It was reported in October that Harbour was aiming to divest from projects on the UK continental shelf and was reviving plans for a US listing.

This news arose close to the Labour government’s first budget since winning the UK general election earlier in the year.

In response, SNP MP for Aberdeen South Stephen Flynn said that Harbour’s move provides “a stark warning for the Labour Government” over its North Sea policies.

