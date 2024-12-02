EnQuest offers up work to remove ‘debris’ from Heather field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

EnQuest offers up work to remove ‘debris’ from Heather field

By Ryan Duff
02/12/2024, 11:29 am
© Supplied by EnQuestEnQuest Heather
The Heather platform.

EnQuest has offered up work for “subsea clearance” at its historic Heather field as it forges ahead with its decommissioning plan.

The tender, posted on the North Sea Transition Authority’s Pathfinder service, outlines a contract to remove “debris” from the Northern North Sea field for a value of less than £25 million.

EnQuest has said the estimated tender date is 1 June next year but there is a “possible tender due in H2 2024”.

Work will take place across Heather and the adjacent Broom oil field. Broom produced through a subsea tieback to Heather and kicked off production in 2004.

The decommissioning scope for the project has been broken down into four “workstreams” by the operator.

Heather’s history

The North Sea operator announced the decommissioning of the near 50-year-old field in 2020 after a fire in a compressor module hit the platform in October 2019.

At the time, Shetland Coastguard confirmed that two casualties were flown to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

EnQuest handed in a decommissioning plan for the field the year after it called time on Heather.

A swathe of contracts have already been dished out to industry heavy hitters such as Saipem and Allseas.

In 2022 Allseas landed work to remove the Heather topsides and the following year Saipem’s S7000 crane vessel was contracted to remove the platform’s upper jacket.

© EnQuest
Enquest heather platform west face view

Heather’s topside is set to be removed as part of a single lift operation next year.

Much to the dismay of UK decommissioning commentators, EnQuest also announced in 2023 that the Heather platform will be brought to Denmark for decommissioning.

Heather, which stands 58 miles to the north-east of Shetland, was first installed in 1977 and started producing the following year.

It reached peak production levels in 1982 when the platform produced 36,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

EnQuest has a 37.5% decommissioning liability after acquiring the asset in 2010 – Ithaca Energy and Shell each hold 31.25%. The operator also holds a 63.0% liability for Broom.

Recommended for you

Tags