Oil & Gas

Step Change in Safety and Empirisys to use AI to ‘Boost’ safety offshore

By Ryan Duff
03/12/2024, 7:00 am
Change in Safety launched its online safety observation card system, known as e-obs, in 2019.
Artificial intelligence will be used with the aim of enhancing safety for offshore helicopter users and operators.

Trade body Step Change in Safety has launched a new addition to its offshore automated observation system through a collaboration with data specialist, Empirisys.

The pair unveiled the “Boost” artificial intelligence (AI) solution to Step Change in Safety’s Electronic Observation System (E-Obs).

The duo claim that the new E-Obs Boost will enhance safety observations across the energy industry by utilising cutting edge technology.

Craig Wiggins, CEO of Step Change in Safety, said: “Our mission is to reduce incidents and injury in the energy industry and member collaboration is fundamental to achieving this.

“We have endorsed ‘Boost’ to enhance our core E-Obs product by offering AI technology to improve both process and personal safety.

“This partnership and system development marks a significant step in making the energy industry safer by turning individual safety observations into collectively compelling automated insights.”

What is E-Obs?

E-Obs was initially launched in 2019 and is a observation card system which is free to all Step Change in Safety members.

Soon after the product was launched, the trade body wrote in Energy Voice: “If you want to see the change, be the change”, demonstrating the sentiment behind the system.

In its original form, E-Obs enables workers to log safety concerns and highlight examples of best practice in the North Sea.

The trade body’s members have used the feedback from the five-year-old system to inform internal communications around safety and now Empirisys’ Boost AI system will help firms uncover “hidden trends and improve data quality using smart suggestions”.

The Boost system also sets out to save time by offering automated action recommendations tailored to the observations submitted.

Gus Carroll, CEO and co-founder of Empirisys added: “Our team of data scientists have developed ‘Boost’ to make gathering, analysing and actioning observations more straightforward.

“The advanced analysis will identify trends and suggest corrective actions to decrease the chances of opportunities being missed and systematically improve safety.”

Empirisys and Step Change in Safety have worked closely in recent months having recently produced the results of the trade body’s largest ever industry survey.

