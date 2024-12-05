After breif stint of production Triton FPSO shuts down again

Dana Petroleum’s Triton FPSO has shut down production again after “a limited resumption of production” last week.

Serica Energy (AIM: SQZ), the firm that has a stake in the hub along with operator Dana, said that ongoing work to resolve issues with the vessel’s compressor seals will resolve in the first quarter of next year.

Serica and Dana shared that production had stopped to Triton at the end of October after a failed gas compressor was discovered.

After a brief stint of production “an issue with one of the compressor seals has been discovered which has resulted in production being suspended,” Serica wrote in a stock market update.

Korean-owned Dana Petroleum has operated the Triton FPSO since 2012. It is located approximately 120 miles east of Aberdeen, and produces oil and gas from the Bittern, Clapham, Pict, Saxon, Guillemot Area subsea facilities.

In October, Serica said production guidance towards the bottom of the 41,000 to 46,000 boepd range was dependent on sustained production levels of around 50,000 boepd in in the last quarter of 2024.

In its most recent update, Serica said production from the Bruce Hub and other assets totals around 28,000 boepd (barrels of oil equivalent per day).

Last week Serica told shareholders that the UK’s offshore oil and gas tax regime had been beneficial to continued production.

Serica chief executive Chris Cox said the UK’s Autumn Budget provided “much needed clarity over future investment allowances” that benefited some of its assets.

This includes its its flagship Bruce field, 211 miles north-east of Aberdeen, where it expects to pursue “attractive new opportunities”.

Cox said: “The remainder of the Triton well campaign will continue to benefit from full tax relief, and the retention of allowances opens up opportunities in the wider portfolio.

“Our subsurface team are continuing to work up options for the untapped potential around the Bruce Hub.

“Our ability to unlock production from mature fields has been illustrated through the positive drilling campaign at Triton and well work on Bruce.”