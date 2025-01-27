Shell to post lower 2024 profit after year of faltering oil demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Shell to post lower 2024 profit after year of faltering oil demand

By PA
27/01/2025, 7:09 am
© Supplied by Andrew DykesShell logo above a stand at All-Energy 2023. SEC Glasgow.
Shell logo above a stand at All-Energy 2023. SEC Glasgow.

Shell (LON:SHEL) is expected to post lower annual profit than the previous year next week, after the energy giant was hit by weak oil prices and faltering demand for the fossil fuel.

The London-listed company is scheduled to announce its financial results for the calendar year 2024 on Thursday.

Analysts have forecast that it will post earnings of £24.1 billion for the year, down from £28.3 billion in 2023.

It comes after a year in which oil prices have steadied, and demand has fallen – partly as a result of the growing popularity of electric vehicles.

The oil supermajors, including US giants ExxonMobil and Chevron, have all suffered falling margins in their oil refining businesses this year as a result.

That came after record profits for the fossil fuel companies in previous years after oil prices spiked during the global energy crisis.

And 2025 could bring more weakness in oil prices, analysts said, with the US, Canada and Brazil set to increase their production and continued weakness in demand from the key Chinese market.

Separately, Shell said earlier in January that its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production fell during the final quarter.

The company is the world’s largest trader of LNG, the super-chilled fuel which makes up a significant part of many countries’ energy supplies.

The company said this was because of “lower feedgas” – the amount of raw gas used in the process – and fewer cargoes carrying the product than in the previous period.

Derren Nathan, head of equity analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Shell’s recent trading statement revealed that while most business units have been trading broadly in line with previous guidance, the production and liquefaction ranges for integrated gas has been lowered.

“These are set to come in below third quarter levels, reflecting planned maintenance at its processing facility in Qatar, as well as the timing of shipments from offshore gas fields.

“The weakness should be partially offset by an improved outlook for corporate costs.

“As ever investors are likely to have a watchful eye on the outlook for shareholders distributions, with buyback programmes of at least three billion dollars announced in each of the last 12 quarters.

“Of course, no further payouts can be guaranteed. And with a new financial year under way expect an update on the company’s capital allocation priorities.”

Recommended for you

Tags