Baker Hughes profits up on back of gas infrastructure orders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Baker Hughes profits up on back of gas infrastructure orders

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
31/01/2025, 8:01 am
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Supplied by Baker HughesA Baker Hughes employee.
Baker Hughes Oilfield Services employee inspecting a drill bit.

American oilfield services firm Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) has beaten analyst profit estimates with an 8% increase in revenue and a 36% jump in adjusted net income in its full year results.

Baker Hughes achieved an adjusted profit of $0.70 per share in the fourth quarter, surpassing analyst expectations of $0.63.

The company’s industrial and energy technology (IET) segment experienced strong growth, with orders rising by 44% and revenue reaching $3.5 billion.

Baker Hughes attributed the surge to robust demand for compressors, turbines and other modular systems used in gas processing.

The IET segment also secured $3.8bn in orders in the fourth quarter of 2024, supported by strong liquefied natural gas (LNG) orders.

This week, Baker Hughes also secured a major contract with Venture Global LNG in the United states.

Overall, the company booked $13bn in orders in 2024, its second highest order year ever.

Baker Hughes chairman and chief executive officer Lorenzo Simonelli said the order performance “highlights the end-market diversity and versatility of our portfolio”.

“As reflected in our strong 2024 results and our exceptional margin improvement, Baker Hughes has evolved into a more profitable energy and industrial technology company,” he said.

“Company results are benefiting from strong execution, sharpened commercial focus and improved productivity gains.”

Despite strong growth in its IET segment, Baker Hughes saw revenue decline by 5% in North America in its oilfield services segment.

Meanwhile, international revenues, which includes the company’s North Sea and European operations, saw a slight decline, with a 1% decrease compared to the previous year.

Recommended for you

Tags