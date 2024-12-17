EnQuest secures additional Malaysian gas resources

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Offshore

EnQuest secures additional Malaysian gas resources

By Michael Behr
17/12/2024, 7:52 am
© Supplied by EnQuestEnQuest's Segli field in Malaysia.
EnQuest's Segli field in Malaysia.

UK energy company EnQuest (LON:ENQ) has been awarded the rights to develop additional resources from its Seligi field gas resources in Malaysia.

The deal covers approximately 155bcf gas.

EnQuest Petroleum Production Malaysia is developing the project in partnership with Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) and E&P Malaysia Venture (EPMV) and holds a 50% equity share in the development.

The partners signed a letter of agreement with Petronas to annex Seligi Field non-associated gas and condensate into its to be part of their PM8E asset, effective from 1 January 2025.

The agreement enables the PM8E parties to develop and commercialise the non-associated gas resources in the PM8E PSC contract area and, in line with expected demand, supply around 70mcf per day of sales gas.

EnQuest will produce the additional Seligi Field non-associated gas by modifying its existing infrastructure, which provides a cost-efficient way to deliver new volumes into the Peninsular Malaysia gas system and will help the nation meet its increasing energy needs.

These volumes also increase the gas component of EnQuest’s production, which aligns to the group’s strategic aim to reduce its overall carbon intensity.

EnQuest CEO Amjad Bseisu said: “I am pleased with the signing of this agreement, which enables EnQuest to develop and supply non-associated gas through our existing infrastructure. We look forward to collaborating with our partners in delivering on our commitments and we thank Petronas for their continued trust and confidence.

Malaysia is a key area for EnQuest’s growth strategy, and this agreement complements the signing of the DEWA Complex Cluster SFA PSC in October this year.”

Bseisu has previously pointed to Malaysia as a potential growth spot for the company as the UK’s taxation policies risk causing “irreversible damage” to its oil and gas industry.

He said that South East Asia offers a more “compelling” return on capital investment.

