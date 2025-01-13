Blame game as UK’s last synthetic ethanol plant shuts at Grangemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blame game as UK’s last synthetic ethanol plant shuts at Grangemouth

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
13/01/2025, 4:31 pm
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Martin Rickett/PA WireIneos north sea
Ineos chairman and owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Billionaire industrialist Sir Jim Ratcliffe has blamed Britain’s lack of industrial strategy and levies on carbon polluters for the closure of the UK’s last plant producing synthetic ethanol.

He said the closure of the plant at Grangemouth in January, which will cost up to 80 jobs on the site, sounded the death knell for chemicals manufacturing in the UK.

“We are witnessing the extinction of one of our major industries as chemical manufacture has the life squeezed out of it,” he said.

A UK Government spokesperson said the closure was “disappointing news from Ineos” and then pointed to the Scottish Government’s “failure” to have a “credible industrial strategy over the past 14 years”.

The statement added: “That is why the UK Government is developing an industrial strategy that works for Scotland and the whole of the UK, but that comes after over a decade where Scotland’s industries had no joined up plan for growth.”

Grangemouth petrochemical plan © Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
A view of the Grangemouth petrochemical plant in Scotland.

For its part, the Scottish Government said it was addressing the crisis at Grangemouth with a draft just transition plan as well as a £100 million funding package from both governments, dubbed “project willow”.

It insisted it wants to see a “long term and sustainable future for the Grangemouth industrial cluster including for Ineos’ petrochemicals business” but preferably if its business is low carbon.

“We will continue to explore viable routes to support industrial emitters at Grangemouth as they decarbonise and transition to low carbon and renewable projects,” it added.

Ineos, which jointly owns the massive complex with Chinese state-owned PetroChina, is thought to be one of the world’s largest producers of synthetic ethanol which is a petrochemical made from ethylene.

It has been producing 226 million litres per year of the chemical in the site, which it said is largely used healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, for about 40 years.

The closure of the plant comes as the latest blow to Grangemouth, after PetroIneos set out plans to shut down its refinery there later this year, with the loss of around 400 jobs.

Ineos noted that energy prices have doubled in the UK in the last five years and now stand five times higher than those in the US.

“The UK cannot compete with such a huge disadvantage” the firm said.

Ratcliffe said high prices and pollution tax was not an effective measure to reduce carbon emissions.

“De-industrialising Britain achieves nothing for the environment. It merely shifts production and emissions elsewhere.

“The UK, and particularly the North, needs high quality manufacturing and the associated manufacturing jobs.”

