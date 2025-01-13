EnergyPathways secures Licence Operatorship for gas storage project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Natural Gas

EnergyPathways secures Licence Operatorship for gas storage project

By Michael Behr
13/01/2025, 7:32 am
© Supplied by EnergyPathwaysEnergyPathways' Marram gas project in the East Irish Sea.
EnergyPathways' Marram gas project in the East Irish Sea.

EnergyPathways (AIM: EPP) has been granted Licence Operatorship for Block 110/4a, which includes the company’s proposed Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH) project.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) approved the company’s application for the block in the UK Irish Sea, which also includes its proposed Marram gas field development.

The MESH proposal includes underground geo-storage capacity of around 50 bcf of gas.

Located around 11 miles off the coast of Lancashire, Northwest England, MESH forms part of the company’s Marram gas field development, with MESH initially planned to be used to store natural gas produced from Marram, with the potential for conversion to green hydrogen storage in the longer term.

Marram is a shallow-water discovery containing an estimated 40-50bcf of recoverable resources and is 100% owned by EnergyPathways.

The group said that it would focus on developing MESH over the Marram gas project.

EnergyPathways previously submitted a gas storage licence application to the NSTA for its proposed offshore MESH project.

In addition, EnergyPathways announced that it has signed a subsea engineering service agreement with PDi.

The company will provide engineering study support for the Marram field development regarding the tie-in connection of MESH as part of pre-front end engineering and design (FEED).

The appointment of PDi follows the recently announced appointment of Wood as project lead engineering partner for MESH.

EnergyPathways CEO Ben Clube called the NSTA’s approval “an endorsement by government authorities of our operating capabilities and is a necessary milestone to keep us on track towards our plans to achieve FID on MESH later this year”.

He added that PDi will provide “support to EnergyPathways as we progress MESH through the pre-FEED process. PDi is a highly experienced UK company that is a leader in the provision of project management with specific subsea capabilities relevant to MESH.

“This winter’s conditions highlight the importance of the need to increase the UK’s natural gas and energy storage capacity to improve its energy security and to alleviate the impact of volatile global energy prices on UK household budgets.”

The Licence Operatorship comes ahead of EnergyPathways’ upcoming submission of its field development plan and environmental statement.

The company aims to make a final investment decision on MESH in late 2025, with first energy supplies expected to commence in 2027.

