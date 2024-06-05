Digital twin firm Aize launches software firm Elementz in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Digital twin firm Aize launches software firm Elementz in Aberdeen

By Erikka Askeland
05/06/2024, 12:26 pm Updated: 05/06/2024, 2:09 pm
© Supplied by Prospect 13Jason Brown CEO of Elementz
CEO Jason Brown leads a team of 15 at Elementz in Aberdeen.

A digital twin software firm backed by Norwegian giant Aker has launched a new asset integrity service headquartered in Aberdeen.

Aize has launched Elementz, a new software-as-a-service business.

The new firm employs 15 in Aberdeen and specialises in subsea asset integrity and inspection management.

Elementz CEO Jason Brown said the new business represented a “natural progression” for Aize which is “widely respected as a safe pair of hands by our customers”.

He added: “Driven by their support, Aize has empowered us to stand alone as a new entity because, in many cases, our growth journey mirrors the transformation and modernisation of their own horizons.

“Our name might be new, but the knowledge and expertise behind Elementz have a long and solid track record, giving us the solid foundation needed to continue to meet our future growth aspirations.”

Aize, which has offices in Aberdeen, Oslo and Houston, was established in 2020 in Norway.

In 2022, the firm forged a partnership with Aker BP (OSE: AKERBP) to develop digital twins for its operations.

Aize also extended its partnership covering all five of BP’s North Sea oil and gas assets.

Last year the venture capital arm of the Saudi national oil company, Aramco Ventures, took a 7.4% stake in Aize.

Elementz is a 100% owned subsidiary of the industrial software firm.

 

