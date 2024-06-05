Digital twin firm Aize launches software firm Elementz in Aberdeen

A digital twin software firm backed by Norwegian giant Aker has launched a new asset integrity service headquartered in Aberdeen.

Aize has launched Elementz, a new software-as-a-service business.

The new firm employs 15 in Aberdeen and specialises in subsea asset integrity and inspection management.

Elementz CEO Jason Brown said the new business represented a “natural progression” for Aize which is “widely respected as a safe pair of hands by our customers”.

He added: “Driven by their support, Aize has empowered us to stand alone as a new entity because, in many cases, our growth journey mirrors the transformation and modernisation of their own horizons.

“Our name might be new, but the knowledge and expertise behind Elementz have a long and solid track record, giving us the solid foundation needed to continue to meet our future growth aspirations.”

Aize, which has offices in Aberdeen, Oslo and Houston, was established in 2020 in Norway.

In 2022, the firm forged a partnership with Aker BP (OSE: AKERBP) to develop digital twins for its operations.

Aize also extended its partnership covering all five of BP’s North Sea oil and gas assets.

Last year the venture capital arm of the Saudi national oil company, Aramco Ventures, took a 7.4% stake in Aize.

Elementz is a 100% owned subsidiary of the industrial software firm.