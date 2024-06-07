Shell helicopter exec flags possible return of Super Puma to North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell helicopter exec flags possible return of Super Puma to North Sea

By Mathew Perry
07/06/2024, 4:35 pm Updated: 07/06/2024, 4:38 pm
© SuppliedNorth Sea helicopter
Offshore workers arrive on a platform via a Super Puma helicopter in 2014.

A senior executive at Shell’s aircraft division has suggested the H225 Super Puma helicopter could return to the operator’s list of approved aircraft later this year.

The Airbus Super Puma once handled around 80% of North Sea offshore flights, but the industry abandoned it after a fatal crash which killed 16 people in Norway in 2016.

Shell Aircraft vice president Tony Cramp reportedly made the comments during a panel discussion at the Helicopter Investor forum in London yesterday.

Two aviation industry sources told Energy Voice that Mr Cramp said Shell staff visited the Airbus factory in Marignane, France, last year.

Mr Cramp said Shell was “impressed” with recent changes Airbus has made to the Super Puma’s main rotor gearbox, which was found to be the probable cause of the 2016 crash.

© Supplied by Accident Investigati
The main rotor of a CHC super puma which crashed off Norway in 2016.

He also announced that the Super Puma will “probably” return to the list of Shell approved aircraft later this year, according to the two sources Energy Voice spoke to.

This is despite the Super Puma currently not fully meeting guidelines set by the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP) aviation sub committee, one industry source said.

However, another industry source said Airbus expects to make the Super Puma fully IOGP compliant by 2029.

While the Super Puma does not currently meet IOGP aviation guidelines, these are not legally binding and the aircraft has been cleared to fly by the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

Shell will consult with unions on Super Puma

A spokesperson for Shell confirmed to Energy Voice that the company is likely to add the Super Puma to its certified list.

Airbus have made design changes to the gearbox issues of this helicopter to address the earlier issues, and it is likely to be added to Shell’s list of certified aircraft once the usual processes have concluded,” the spokesperson said.

“However, this does not mean it would automatically be used to transport personnel offshore.

“As discussed in recent weeks with unions representing UK offshore staff, it would only be used in the UK after close consultation with them and employees.”

Unions push back against Super Puma return

The comments from Mr Cramp come as the Unite union today released the results of a survey of 1,200 offshore oil and gas workers which highlighted concerns about helicopter safety.

Around 75% of respondents said they “would never fly again” in the Super Puma.

A further 18% said they would need to be convinced safety concerns were fully addressed before considering it.

Mothballed Super Puma helicopters in a warehouse in Aberdeen in 2017.

The union survey followed comments made by Airbus executives earlier this year hinting at the possible return of the Super Puma to offshore flights.

But the RMT union has previously vowed to fight any attempt to reintroduce the Super Puma, saying it would “poison industrial relations” in the North Sea.

Similarly, Unite lead officer in the offshore sector John Boland said the industry “must take note of what offshore workers are saying” and work with the union to resolve helicopter safety concerns.

Super Puma demand

Since North Sea operators abandoned the Super Puma in 2016, the demand for heavy lift flights has largely been taken on by the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter.

But with severe parts shortages limiting the operational availability of the S-92 in recent months, frustrated helicopter operators are starting to look at alternative options.

North Sea operators have introduced super-medium helicopters like the Airbus H175 and Leonardo AW189 over the last ten years to fly some of the same routes previously flown by ‘heavies’.

But these super-mediums have reached 100% contracted utilisation in the North Sea, leading to more demand for the S-92, which remains the only comparable heavy-lift alternative to the Super Puma.

However, the aircraft is unlikely to return to the North Sea any time soon due to high demand elsewhere.

The Super Puma remains in use in other aviation sectors like search and rescue and firefighting, and the German federal police this week placed an order for 44 helicopters.

As a result, even if offshore operators decided to order new Super Pumas, industry sources told Energy Voice that Airbus could not deliver any aircraft until 2029.

 

 

