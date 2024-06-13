3t acquires ALL STOP! to drive US expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

3t acquires ALL STOP! to drive US expansion

By Michael Behr
13/06/2024, 3:40 pm
© Supplied by 3tChris Durling (Deputy Chief Financial Officer of 3t) & Adam Lee (CEOfounder of ALL STOP!)
Chris Durling (Deputy Chief Financial Officer of 3t) & Adam Lee (CEOfounder of ALL STOP!)

UK-headquartered 3t has acquired US group ALL STOP! as it moves to expand its international presence.

The strategic tie-up will combine ALL STOP!’s practical training with 3t’s learning technology to offer greater safety-critical energy training in the US market.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

3t offers blended learning solutions for high-hazard industries. The company is backed by venture capital firm Bluewater, whose partnership model has helped drive the company’s ambitious growth strategy to where projected run-rate revenues are expected to be in the region of $100 million as FY24 closes.

The company offers facilities including survival centres, working at height units, and marine facilities serving diverse high-hazard industries, including oil & gas, marine, renewables, water, and electric.

In addition, 3t issues over 100,000 certificates annually and offers more than 600 courses across 10 global training centres.

Founded in 2018 in Houston, Texas, ALL STOP! is a safety-critical training business and an established multimillion-dollar revenue business with a second facility located in Houma, Louisiana.

The combined group will offer safety-critical training solutions in the US market, helping to ensure workforces have the necessary essential skills for the energy transition and beyond.

CEO of 3t Kevin Franklin said: “The acquisition of ALL STOP! represents a significant milestone in our expansion strategy. Combining our digital learning expertise with ALL STOP!’s practical training excellence will enable us to offer world-class safety-critical training in the US.

“ALL STOP! has grown impressively and will continue to be led by Adam Lee the founder. With our combined expertise we will be able to deepen our relationships with existing customers and attract new prospective customers with our dynamic offering.”

ALL STOP! founder Adam Lee said: “We are excited to join forces with 3t, a global leader in the high-hazard training industry. This partnership will allow us to leverage 3t’s advanced technology and expand our capabilities, providing unparalleled training solutions to our long-standing, valued client base.

“Our experienced team is looking forward to being an integral part of this journey.”

3t recently secured $100mn of financing by issuing bonds on the Norwegian Stock Market, specifically setting the business up to deliver on its ambitious growth trajectory.

The company acquired Petrofac’s Aberdeen and Montrose training centres in 2021. The group’s Aberdeen facility in Altens became the home of the RGIT offshore survival training centre which pioneered the North Sea helicopter underwater escape training (HUET) programme.

