3t acquires ALL STOP! to drive US expansion

UK-headquartered 3t has acquired US group ALL STOP! as it moves to expand its international presence.

The strategic tie-up will combine ALL STOP!’s practical training with 3t’s learning technology to offer greater safety-critical energy training in the US market.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

3t offers blended learning solutions for high-hazard industries. The company is backed by venture capital firm Bluewater, whose partnership model has helped drive the company’s ambitious growth strategy to where projected run-rate revenues are expected to be in the region of $100 million as FY24 closes.

The company offers facilities including survival centres, working at height units, and marine facilities serving diverse high-hazard industries, including oil & gas, marine, renewables, water, and electric.

In addition, 3t issues over 100,000 certificates annually and offers more than 600 courses across 10 global training centres.

Founded in 2018 in Houston, Texas, ALL STOP! is a safety-critical training business and an established multimillion-dollar revenue business with a second facility located in Houma, Louisiana.

The combined group will offer safety-critical training solutions in the US market, helping to ensure workforces have the necessary essential skills for the energy transition and beyond.

CEO of 3t Kevin Franklin said: “The acquisition of ALL STOP! represents a significant milestone in our expansion strategy. Combining our digital learning expertise with ALL STOP!’s practical training excellence will enable us to offer world-class safety-critical training in the US.

“ALL STOP! has grown impressively and will continue to be led by Adam Lee the founder. With our combined expertise we will be able to deepen our relationships with existing customers and attract new prospective customers with our dynamic offering.”

ALL STOP! founder Adam Lee said: “We are excited to join forces with 3t, a global leader in the high-hazard training industry. This partnership will allow us to leverage 3t’s advanced technology and expand our capabilities, providing unparalleled training solutions to our long-standing, valued client base.

“Our experienced team is looking forward to being an integral part of this journey.”

3t recently secured $100mn of financing by issuing bonds on the Norwegian Stock Market, specifically setting the business up to deliver on its ambitious growth trajectory.

The company acquired Petrofac’s Aberdeen and Montrose training centres in 2021. The group’s Aberdeen facility in Altens became the home of the RGIT offshore survival training centre which pioneered the North Sea helicopter underwater escape training (HUET) programme.