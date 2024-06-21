Power Moves: Urenco adds new chairman and more

Justin Manson was promoted to chairman of the board at Urenco, an international supplier of uranium enrichment services.

Having been a non-executive director of Urenco since 2016, Manson served on the company’s audit and remuneration committees as well as being chair of the sustainability committee.

Manson succeeds the group’s previous chairman, Stephen Billingham, who served on Urenco’s board for almost 15 years and from 2016 as chairman.

Manson said: “I look forward to continuing to work with the board and management of Urenco, a company at the heart of the global nuclear energy industry and which plays a key role in ensuring security of supply and fulfilment of climate change goals.

“This is an exciting time for Urenco as it expands operations in its core business at each of its sites and develops advanced fuels capacities as well as stable and medical isotopes.”

Urenco recently received a £196 million grant to build a uranium enrichment plant in Cheshire.

Derek Lynch was appointed as market development manager – renewables at Maritime Developments Ltd (MDL).

With over 30 years’ experience across various energy markets and sectors, Lynch has worked in senior sales and director roles at Positioneering, Sonardyne International and Subsea 7 Veripos.

At MDL, he will be responsible for delivering the company’s diversification strategy, which includes forging relationships with key stakeholders in the alternative energy markets and growing the understanding of MDL’s bespoke offering to the renewables sector.

Lynch said: “I have followed MDL for some time, recognising it as a company delivering innovation and engineering excellence, with a very professional approach to everything that it does. I have been particularly impressed by the knowledge, enthusiasm and passion that exudes from its people, truly One Team MDL.”

Stephen Pawson has joined the board of low carbon intensity energy producer Kistos as an independent non-executive director.

Mr Pawson will replace Julie Barlow, who has stepped down from the board to focus on other professional commitments.

Mr Pawson has 40 years’ finance experience in the oil and gas exploration and production sector.

Kistos executive chairman Andrew Austin said Pawson’s “knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow the business for the benefit of all stakeholders”.

“I would like to express a huge debt of gratitude to Julie, who has served Kistos tirelessly since its inception in 2020. Her contribution over the past four years helped the business navigate its IPO and first acquisition, as well as the subsequent expansion into two new countries and into the gas storage industry.”

Dr William Sean Guest has stepped in as a non-executive director at London-based independent oil and gas exploration company Borders & Southern Petroleum (AIM: BOR).

With 35 years of international industry experience, Dr Guest is currently president and CEO of Valeura Energy, an upstream oil and gas company with operations in Thailand and Turkey.

Dr Guest will not be paid a salary but has been issued with 7.3m share options, exercisable at 2.5 pence per share over a period of 10 years.

Borders & Southern chairman Harry Dobson welcomed Guest’s “expertise and track record of successfully growing international upstream companies as Borders & Southern repositions itself to progress the appraisal and development of the Darwin discovery”.