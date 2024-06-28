Power Moves: Paradigm’s new HR partner and more

Aimee Fowlie was appointed as HR business partner at Aberdeen-based Paradigm.

Ms Fowlie has over 10 years of experience in roles across the industry, including at TAQA Well Completions and Total.

She will play a key role in developing and implementing Paradigm’s HR strategies that align with the company’s mission, goals, and values to support its expansion plans.

Ms Fowlie stated: “I am thrilled to join Paradigm, given its exceptional growth and future plans. As a fast-growing business, onboarding the right personnel is a critical part of the strategy and I am excited to support all product lines in building the right teams.

“I am also looking forward to ensuring new and existing team members are supported, motivated, and empowered to do their best work, in what can be, a challenging environment.”

Julia Maguire was appointed as global sector head at professional services firm Pinsent Masons.

Previously the company’s head of client relationships in the energy sector, Ms Maguire takes on the global sector head role for energy,

Maguire is a transactional construction specialist focused on energy projects in the UK and overseas, advising clients on procurement and contracting strategy implementation.

She leads multi-disciplinary teams delivering critical support for clients on major energy infrastructure schemes globally, including current advisory roles on multiple offshore windfarm projects in the ScotWind leasing round and the Crown Estate Round 4 leasing round.

© Supplied by Pinsent Masons

In addition, John Maciver, formerly head of banking for Scotland and Northern Ireland, has been named as Pinsent Masons’ global sector head for financial services.

Chair of Pinsent Masons in Scotland Katharine Hardie said: “The appointments of Julia and John to these globally significant leadership roles demonstrate the quality of legal expertise we have in Scotland and a deep sector knowledge and understanding of the markets they operate in.”