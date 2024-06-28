Power Moves: Paradigm’s new HR partner and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Power Moves: Paradigm’s new HR partner and more

By Michael Behr
28/06/2024, 5:09 pm Updated: 28/06/2024, 5:09 pm
© Supplied by ParadigmAimee Fowlie, the newly appointed HR business partner at Aberdeen-based Paradigm

Aimee Fowlie was appointed as HR business partner at Aberdeen-based Paradigm.

Ms Fowlie has over 10 years of experience in roles across the industry, including at TAQA Well Completions and Total.

She will play a key role in developing and implementing Paradigm’s HR strategies that align with the company’s mission, goals, and values to support its expansion plans.

Ms Fowlie stated: “I am thrilled to join Paradigm, given its exceptional growth and future plans. As a fast-growing business, onboarding the right personnel is a critical part of the strategy and I am excited to support all product lines in building the right teams.

“I am also looking forward to ensuring new and existing team members are supported, motivated, and empowered to do their best work, in what can be, a challenging environment.”

Julia Maguire was appointed as global sector head at professional services firm Pinsent Masons.

Previously the company’s head of client relationships in the energy sector, Ms Maguire takes on the global sector head role for energy,

Maguire is a transactional construction specialist focused on energy projects in the UK and overseas, advising clients on procurement and contracting strategy implementation.

She leads multi-disciplinary teams delivering critical support for clients on major energy infrastructure schemes globally, including current advisory roles on multiple offshore windfarm projects in the ScotWind leasing round and the Crown Estate Round 4 leasing round.

© Supplied by Pinsent Masons
To go with story by Michael Behr. John Maciver, formerly head of banking for Scotland and Northern Ireland, has been named as Pinsent Masons? global sector head for financial services. Picture shows; John Maciver, global sector head for financial services at Pinsent Masons. . unknown. Supplied by Pinsent Masons Date; Unknown

In addition, John Maciver, formerly head of banking for Scotland and Northern Ireland, has been named as Pinsent Masons’ global sector head for financial services.

Chair of Pinsent Masons in Scotland Katharine Hardie said: “The appointments of Julia and John to these globally significant leadership roles demonstrate the quality of legal expertise we have in Scotland and a deep sector knowledge and understanding of the markets they operate in.”

Recommended for you

Tags