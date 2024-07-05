Power Moves: ScottishPower CFO and more

ScottishPower made two senior appointments with Charles Langan becoming its new chief financial officer and Nicola Connelly taking over as chief executive for SP Energy Networks.

Both are established leaders within ScottishPower with Mr Langan previously holding senior finance roles in the UK and Spain, notably managing the Iberdrola Group’s fixed income investor relations and most recently as ScottishPower’s finance and resources Director.

Ms Connelly takes over from Vicky Kelsall, who is retiring after 30 years working across ScottishPower and the Iberdrola Group.

Ms Connelly is widely recognised across the Iberdrola Group for her outstanding service and excellent leadership qualities, holding various senior roles across ScottishPower since joining in 1995.

CEO of ScottishPower Keith Anderson said: “Charles and Nicola are both highly experienced, dedicated leaders and their appointments reflect their proven track records of strategic vision, strong leadership and consistent delivery.

“With a £12 billion investment plan and a huge pipeline of projects across our business to be delivered, their commitment to excellence and driving value will be invaluable to ScottishPower and SP Energy Networks.

“I’d like to thank Vicky for her accomplishments, dedication and commitment to the company, and it is with great respect that I wish her a happy and well-deserved retirement.”

Clare Lavelle will take on the role of project director for the 1GW Buchan Offshore Wind floating project 75km northeast of Fraserburgh.

Ms Lavelle previously held the role director and energy leader at Arup, where she worked with government and regulators in shaping policy and regulatory frameworks, and with the private sector leading project execution.

The current role holder, Alasdair MacLeod, is due to step down in August.

Buchan Offshore Wind director Felipe Cornago said Clare “brings a tremendous amount of capability and experience at this important time for the project”.

He added: “We would like to thank Alasdair for his expert guidance of the project since we were awarded our option agreement for the site, and, indeed, for his massively important contribution to our successful ScotWind bid back in 2021.

“Clare inherits a great team, which continues to grow as we progress the many workstreams required to submit our application for consent in 2025 and to developing our detailed project design.”

Professor Eric Mackay has joined the board of energy industry scale management specialist ClearWELL Energy as a non-executive director.

Professor Mackay has worked in the Institute of GeoEnergy Engineering at Heriot-Watt University delivering a range of petroleum engineering related MSc and PhD courses since 1990.

He joins Keith Coutts, Stuart Ferguson, Neil McGuinness and Martin Clark as the fifth member of ClearWELL’s board. The appointment aims to strengthen ClearWELL’s board as the company continues to expand its R&D and commercial operations.

On his decision to join ClearWELL, Professor Mackay said: “We have known for some time that electromagnetic devices can impact the formation and adherence of inorganic scales, however, the exact mechanisms by which they work have not been well understood.

“ClearWELL’s pioneering work in this field has contributed to our understanding of where a signalling device should, and should not, be applied and how to tune it to individual well configurations. This advance in scientific understanding has resulted in high value industry applications, such as the protection of electric submersible pumps, prevention of halite deposition in gas wells and flow assurance for geothermal power systems.

“This is an exciting and rapidly evolving technology and one that has the added benefit of reducing well interventions and improving the carbon footprint of scale management for thousands of wells worldwide.”

Thomas Lynch has taken on the role of regional director (Americas) at energy solutions business OEG Energy Group’s offshore wind division, OEG Renewables.

In this role, Mr Lynch will lead the expansion of OEGR’s service and product offering in North America, building upon OEGR’s successful contract wins in the region and strengthening its international footprint.

He joins OEGR having been the managing director (North America) for Axess Offshore Wind, where he was responsible for driving growth and diversification of their offshore wind services and solutions in the region.

OEG CEO John Heiton said Mr Lynch brings a “wealth of experience working within the emerging US offshore wind market”.

He added: “We look forward to Thomas leading the strategic direction of OEGR in North America, leveraging the support of the wider group with its deep experience and capabilities in the provision of specialist topside, marine, subsea and cable solutions.”

In addition, Rolf de Vries will take up the position of subsea director at OEG Renewables.

In this new role, Mr de Vries will be part of the OEG Renewables senior management team, leading the strategic direction of the subsea division, supporting the strengthening of its resources and capabilities to meet OEG’s ambitious growth strategy.

He will also remain as the managing director of OEG Renewables business Bluestream Offshore located in Den Helder, in The Netherlands, which was acquired by OEG in December 2023.

The OEG Renewables Subsea division offers a range of specialist in-house subsea capabilities including solutions in diving, ROVs, unexploded ordnance, seabed preparation and excavation, subsea cables and survey and positioning.

Murray Bainbridge has started in the role of team leader – energy transition at Scottish Development International.

In his position, he will support SDI’s team of trade specialists to help Scottish supply chain companies achieve international growth across the hydrogen, CCUS and geothermal.

Mr Bainbridge started work at SDI in 2021, coming onboard as a trade and investment specialist before being promoted to senior trade specialist – energy transition in 2019.

In addition, he serves as a trade and investment specialist at Scottish Enterprise.