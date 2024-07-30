Kintore-based Brimmond ‘exceeds expectations’ with record breaking year

Kintore-based engineering firm Brimmond has hit another record breaking year with turnover hitting £11.4 million.

The oilfield services company had been forecasting turnover of £10m for 2023/24.

But managing director Tom Murdoch today said the 74% year-on-year growth “exceeded expectations”.

Describing it as a “bumper year” the firm also increased its headcount from 40 to 52.

Brimmond contract wins

Mr Murdoch said: “Whilst we anticipated growth for the company over the past financial year, the extent of that growth has far exceeded our expectations.

“I am extremely grateful to our incredible team for their hard work and commitment to delivering exceptional equipment and services, as well as welcoming new team members and helping train them to the highest standards of the ‘Brimmond way’.”

The firm, which was started by Mr Murdoch’s late father Alistair in 1996, secured a number of high-value contract wins across a multiple sectors within the past year.

© Supplied by Brimmond Group

This included a five-year service contract with British Antarctic Survey (BAS) for crane servicing and engineering support on the Royal Research Ship (RRS), Sir David Attenborough.

The company’s largest service contract to date will see Brimmond, a specialist in mechanical and hydraulic equipment for the energy sector, become the main hydraulic contractor for refit periods, working across the ship’s Rosyth and Harwich bases.

It’s also been a successful period for Brimmond’s marine crane division, headed up by Paul Dingwall, which has generated more than £2m since April this year alone.

It secured a long-term six-figure rental of the company’s largest marine crane to assist with the P&A decommissioning campaign of the Thistle Alpha.

Recruitment a ‘significant milestone’

A re-structuring of the senior leadership team has also seen the recent appointments of Matt Nicoll as sales director, and Craig Yeoman as head of finance.

Mike Berry has been appointed as project implementation manager to lead a new digitalisation project.

© Supplied by Brimmond

Mr Murdoch said: “Over the past year we have recruited into every aspect of the business, from support services to engineering and apprentices to leadership; we are committed to increasing both our capability and capacity.

“For any SME exceeding the £10m turnover mark and surpassing a headcount of 50 is a significant milestone.

“Brimmond’s performance over the past financial year is one I am immensely proud of.”

The Aberdeenshire business recently established Brimmond Community Fund and has been working closely with charities since 2019 raising more than £100,000 so far.