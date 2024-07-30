Kintore-based Brimmond ‘exceeds expectations’ with record breaking year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Kintore-based Brimmond ‘exceeds expectations’ with record breaking year

The Aberdeenshire firm has also grown its headcount from 40 to 52 employees in the past year.
By Kelly Wilson
30/07/2024, 12:45 pm Updated: 30/07/2024, 1:56 pm
© Image: Bold St MediaCraig Yeoman, Tom Murdoch and Matt Nicoll are celebrating a record breaking year for Kintore-based Brimmond.
Craig Yeoman, Tom Murdoch and Matt Nicoll are celebrating a record breaking year for Kintore-based Brimmond.

Kintore-based engineering firm Brimmond has hit another record breaking year with turnover hitting £11.4 million.

The oilfield services company had been forecasting turnover of £10m for 2023/24.

But managing director Tom Murdoch today said the 74% year-on-year growth “exceeded expectations”.

Describing it as a “bumper year” the firm also increased its headcount from 40 to 52.

Brimmond contract wins

Mr Murdoch said: “Whilst we anticipated growth for the company over the past financial year, the extent of that growth has far exceeded our expectations.

“I am extremely grateful to our incredible team for their hard work and commitment to delivering exceptional equipment and services, as well as welcoming new team members and helping train them to the highest standards of the ‘Brimmond way’.”

The firm, which was started by Mr Murdoch’s late father Alistair in 1996, secured a number of high-value contract wins across a multiple sectors within the past year.

Brimmond © Supplied by Brimmond Group
Managing Director of Brimmond, Tom Murdoch.

This included a five-year service contract with British Antarctic Survey (BAS) for crane servicing and engineering support on the Royal Research Ship (RRS), Sir David Attenborough.

The company’s largest service contract to date will see Brimmond, a specialist in mechanical and hydraulic equipment for the energy sector, become the main hydraulic contractor for refit periods, working across the ship’s Rosyth and Harwich bases.

It’s also been a successful period for Brimmond’s marine crane division, headed up by Paul Dingwall, which has generated more than £2m since April this year alone.

It secured a long-term six-figure rental of the company’s largest marine crane to assist with the P&A decommissioning campaign of the Thistle Alpha.

Recruitment a ‘significant milestone’

A re-structuring of the senior leadership team has also seen the recent appointments of Matt Nicoll as sales director, and Craig Yeoman as head of finance.

Mike Berry has been appointed as project implementation manager to lead a new digitalisation project.

© Supplied by Brimmond
Brimmond’s ATEX Modular Crane System.

Mr Murdoch said: “Over the past year we have recruited into every aspect of the business, from support services to engineering and apprentices to leadership; we are committed to increasing both our capability and capacity.

“For any SME exceeding the £10m turnover mark and surpassing a headcount of 50 is a significant milestone.

“Brimmond’s performance over the past financial year is one I am immensely proud of.”

The Aberdeenshire business recently established Brimmond Community Fund and has been working closely with charities since 2019 raising more than £100,000 so far.

