North Sea search operation called off after person falls overboard

A North Sea search and rescue operation has been called off after crews could not find a 23-year-old man who fell overboard from a vessel north-east of Peterhead.

Air and water-based rescue teams were scrambled to the scene after receiving reports of a person falling overboard from a vessel shortly after 8am on Thursday.

An HM Coastguard spokesperson told Energy Voice that the search operation was called off at around 8:30pm on Thursday night after no one was found.

Chief Inspector Steven McDonald, area commander for Aberdeenshire North, said: “Around 9am on Thursday, 15 August, 2024, we were made aware of a 23-year-old man having gone overboard from a vessel in the North Sea, 35 miles north east of Fraserburgh.

“A search and rescue operation was carried out by HM Coastguard but the man remains missing. His next of kin are aware.

“Police enquiries remain ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

Police did not confirm which industry the vessel the man was working on operates in.

North Sea search and rescue operation

Coastguard rescue helicopter 151 from Inverness, an oil and gas industry rescue helicopter from Aberdeen and a fixed-wing coastguard aircraft assisted with the search yesterday.

RNLI Peterhead and Fraserburgh lifeboat teams also assisted by searching the water surrounding the vessel.