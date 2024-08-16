North Sea search operation called off after person falls overboard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea search operation called off after person falls overboard

By Michelle Henderson and Mathew Perry
16/08/2024, 7:50 am Updated: 16/08/2024, 10:09 am
worker crushing hand
A Sikorsky S-92 in HM Coastguard livery

A North Sea search and rescue operation has been called off after crews could not find a 23-year-old man who fell overboard from a vessel north-east of Peterhead.

Air and water-based rescue teams were scrambled to the scene after receiving reports of a person falling overboard from a vessel shortly after 8am on Thursday.

An HM Coastguard spokesperson told Energy Voice that the search operation was called off at around 8:30pm on Thursday night after no one was found.

Chief Inspector Steven McDonald, area commander for Aberdeenshire North, said: “Around 9am on Thursday, 15 August, 2024, we were made aware of a 23-year-old man having gone overboard from a vessel in the North Sea, 35 miles north east of Fraserburgh.

“A search and rescue operation was carried out by HM Coastguard but the man remains missing. His next of kin are aware.

“Police enquiries remain ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

Police did not confirm which industry the vessel the man was working on operates in.

North Sea search and rescue operation

Coastguard rescue helicopter 151 from Inverness, an oil and gas industry rescue helicopter from Aberdeen and a fixed-wing coastguard aircraft assisted with the search yesterday.

RNLI Peterhead and Fraserburgh lifeboat teams also assisted by searching the water surrounding the vessel.

 

 

