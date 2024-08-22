Supply chain champion: ‘Enterprise opportunities will continue to be realised elsewhere’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Supply chain champion: ‘Enterprise opportunities will continue to be realised elsewhere’

By Sian Lloyd Rees, Supply Chain Champion
23/08/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by DCTSian Lloyd-Rees.
Sian Lloyd-Rees.

Delivering her key report to the UK Government on Friday, Supply Chain Champion, Sian Lloyd Rees, sets out the case for creation of a new short-term funding mechanism to ensure the UK seizes a £1 trillion addressable market in renewable and low carbon technologies.

The oil and gas sector stands at a crossroads, with a faster-than-predicted decline exacerbating the challenges faced by the supply chain to retain its skills and expertise in the UK.

Meanwhile, there is a narrow timeline for these subject matter experts to develop innovations in renewables and low-carbon technology. This needs to start right now – this year – for the UK to capitalise on projects due to scale up as soon as 2026 as spending on renewable energy sources outstrips oil and gas.

Without intervention, as seen in other market-driven economies, there is a risk that enterprise opportunities will continue to be realised elsewhere.

Lessons can already be traced in the UK where early ambition to grow fixed-bottom offshore wind failed to establish domestic industrial strength with international supply chains benefitting instead.

The size of the prize for a technology-rich UK industry is vast across carbon capture and storage, floating offshore wind and hydrogen – all told, opportunities are worth £1trillion, according to Rystad Energy analysis.

Of a £100 billion global addressable market for floating offshore wind, oil and gas suppliers will be able to target around 55% of products and services required. For hydrogen and carbon capture and storage it’s even higher – they’re worth £590bn each – and the industry could capture 80% of the products and services required.

‘Lack of clarity on timelines and differing requirements’

One of the challenges for the current operating environment is lack of clarity on timelines and differing requirements for these new market opportunities while investment for innovation generally requires a certain degree of return to fund the R&D.

The UK oil and gas supply chain is weighted heavily to operational expenditure, but upfront capital spend is needed to drive innovation in new energy segments, with a significant lead time to scale up for the volume required.

Something must be done to bridge the innovation gap as the decline of oil and gas is seeing a weakened supply chain where development of new and adapted solutions for renewables is becoming less feasible.

In my new report to the UK Government, the key recommendation is creation of a £50 million innovation funding pot – increased to £150m with match funding from developers and supply chain – made available and ring-fenced over a five-year period.

This would not only help oil and gas firms pivot to new tech and solutions to support net zero but send out a strong signal from government on its priority for developers to invest where their customers are engaged.

While the oil and gas supply chain can potentially access existing green growth funds – R&D and GIGA (Green Industries Growth Accelerator) being examples – the conditions of award are not necessarily compatible with requirement to adapt, extend and standardise existing technologies and solutions.

Repurposing R&D and GIGA

This new model would repurpose monies already committed to R&D and GIGA, simplifying access to funding mechanisms – a commitment made in the North Sea Transition Deal signed between industry and government in 2021 – and facilitate a broad ecosystem of UK companies to support net zero domestically and export around the world for decades.

Priority allocation should be given to companies and consortiums with existing UK strength and a significant addressable market potential.

Additionally:

  • SME inclusion and jobs based in the UK for a minimum 5-year period would be conditions of award. Prioritisation based on market potential and UK strength will attract further inward investment.
  • The funding should be distributed through established grant funding and streamlined routes to support the pace necessary.
  • Existing, fit for purpose organisations should be used to administer and support the projects. The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) and the Offshore Renewable Energy catapults are good examples.

‘Showcasing the UK oil and gas supply chain’s capabilities’

The North Sea Transition Deal saw the establishment of the Supply Chain Champion role, and my recommendation is this should be continued for a further 2-3 years to support establishment of an efficient process.

What’s clear from my three-year term is that, even with broad engagement across energy sectors, knowledge of the capabilities of the oil and gas supply chain is variable and hinders its growth potential to sit alongside any investment intervention.

We need only look to our neighbours in Norway, a relatively small oil and gas supply chain, to see the effect of a highly centralised approach in showcasing capabilities globally on the new energy stage.

A more effective approach should be thought through on showcasing the UK oil and gas supply chain’s capabilities as they relate to the energy transition, including the Department for International Trade (DIT), UK Export Finance (UKEF) and wider government support.

For more than 50 years, this industry has helped deliver secure energy to homes around the country and generated billions of pounds in exports for the economy. To ensure its continued success as the next wave of clean energy opportunity comes through, we must ensure it stands at the vanguard of innovation, retaining skills, competing against international peers and developing technologies for global export.

