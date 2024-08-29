Uncertainty for North Sea as UK Government will not challenge Rosebank and Jackdaw reviews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Uncertainty for North Sea as UK Government will not challenge Rosebank and Jackdaw reviews

By Michael Behr
29/08/2024, 7:52 am Updated: 29/08/2024, 8:22 am
© Supplied by TeekayThe Knarr FPSO will serve Rosebank.
The Knarr FPSO will serve Rosebank.

The UK Government has said it will not challenge the judicial reviews brought against development consent for the Jackdaw and Rosebank offshore oil and gas fields in the North Sea.

Both projects have been subject to legal challenges against the decision to approve their development.

The decision was announced alongside plans for new environmental guidance for oil and gas firms.

The government said that the guidance is necessary in light of the Supreme Court ruling on the Finch development. This requires regulators to consider the impact of burning oil and gas, scope 3 emissions, in the Environmental Impact Assessment for new projects.

However, the UK Government added that litigation does not mean the licences for Shell’s Jackdaw and Equinor’s Rosebank have been withdrawn.

An OEUK spokesperson warned that regulatory uncertainty continues to impact investor confidence, “and we urge the government to proceed at pace with updates to the relevant guidelines in light of the Finch ruling”.

The government also said it will also consult later this year on the implementation of its manifesto position not to issue new oil and gas licences to explore new fields.

Further details including the timings for consultation will be published in due course. In the meantime, the government will be working in partnership with operators to navigate the implications for individual projects.

OEUK added: “Labour made significant manifesto commitments not to revoke existing licences and to manage existing fields for the entirety of their lifespan. Licensing is a complex process and OEUK will continue to work with members to input into the Government’s consultation later this year.”

The government will aim to conclude its consultation by spring 2025.

The decision not to challenge the supreme court ruling “will save the taxpayer money” DESNZ added.

Minister for Energy Michael Shanks said: “This government is committed to making Britain a clean energy superpower, helping to meet our first mission to kickstart economic growth. While we make that transition the oil and gas industry will play an important role in the economy for decades to come.

“As we support the North Sea’s clean energy future, this government is committed to protecting current and future generations of good jobs as we do so.

“We were elected with a mandate to deliver stability, certainty and growth. Every action we take will be in pursuit of that. We will consult at pace on new guidance that takes into account the Supreme Court’s ruling on Environmental Impact Assessments, to enable the industry to plan, secure jobs, and invest in our economy.”

