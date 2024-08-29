Uncertainty for North Sea as UK Government will not challenge Rosebank and Jackdaw reviews

The UK Government has said it will not challenge the judicial reviews brought against development consent for the Jackdaw and Rosebank offshore oil and gas fields in the North Sea.

Both projects have been subject to legal challenges against the decision to approve their development.

The decision was announced alongside plans for new environmental guidance for oil and gas firms.

The government said that the guidance is necessary in light of the Supreme Court ruling on the Finch development. This requires regulators to consider the impact of burning oil and gas, scope 3 emissions, in the Environmental Impact Assessment for new projects.

However, the UK Government added that litigation does not mean the licences for Shell’s Jackdaw and Equinor’s Rosebank have been withdrawn.

An OEUK spokesperson warned that regulatory uncertainty continues to impact investor confidence, “and we urge the government to proceed at pace with updates to the relevant guidelines in light of the Finch ruling”.

The government also said it will also consult later this year on the implementation of its manifesto position not to issue new oil and gas licences to explore new fields.

Further details including the timings for consultation will be published in due course. In the meantime, the government will be working in partnership with operators to navigate the implications for individual projects.

OEUK added: “Labour made significant manifesto commitments not to revoke existing licences and to manage existing fields for the entirety of their lifespan. Licensing is a complex process and OEUK will continue to work with members to input into the Government’s consultation later this year.”

The government will aim to conclude its consultation by spring 2025.

The decision not to challenge the supreme court ruling “will save the taxpayer money” DESNZ added.

Minister for Energy Michael Shanks said: “This government is committed to making Britain a clean energy superpower, helping to meet our first mission to kickstart economic growth. While we make that transition the oil and gas industry will play an important role in the economy for decades to come.

“As we support the North Sea’s clean energy future, this government is committed to protecting current and future generations of good jobs as we do so.

“We were elected with a mandate to deliver stability, certainty and growth. Every action we take will be in pursuit of that. We will consult at pace on new guidance that takes into account the Supreme Court’s ruling on Environmental Impact Assessments, to enable the industry to plan, secure jobs, and invest in our economy.”